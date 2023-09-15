Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Asia Cup injury leaves Pakistan bowler with World Cup fitness fears

The Cricket World Cup starts on 5 October in India

Amlan Chakraborty
Friday 15 September 2023 08:04
Comments
(Getty Images)

Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah could miss their early Cricket World Cup matches in India next month having injured his bowling shoulder at the Asia Cup.

The 20-year-old right-arm bowler could not finish his tenth over during Monday’s comprehensive defeat by India in a Super Four match in Colombo and left the pitch.

He missed Thursday’s defeat by Sri Lanka after flying to Dubai to undergo scans.

Fellow quick Haris Rauf, who also sat out the Sri Lanka match having sustained a side strain against India, is likely to recover ahead of the World Cup, which begins on 5 October.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Rauf’s condition was “not bad”.

Recommended

“He’s just got a little bit of a side strain, but he’s recovering before the World Cup.”

He added that he did not know how long Naseem’s recovery would take but was confident he would be able to take part in the World Cup at some stage.

Pakistan, 1992 World Cup champions, begin their campaign against the Netherlands on 6 October in Hyderabad.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in