Australia hopeful of no further disruptions after squad’s negative Covid-19 tests

Usman Khawaja is likely to replace Travis Head in the home side’s line-up for the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

Rory Dollard
Saturday 01 January 2022 08:13
Comments
Usman Khawaja is likely to start the fourth Ashes test for Australia (
Usman Khawaja is likely to start the fourth Ashes test for Australia (
(PA Wire)

Australia are hopeful of no further disruptions ahead of the fourth Ashes Test after their squad returned a full round of negative Covid-19 tests.

Doubts had descended on the New Year fixture in Sydney when batter Travis Head was found to be carrying the virus prior to the team’s departure from Melbourne on Friday.

He was the first player from either side to test positive in what has become a daily screening schedule, but seven members of England’s wider touring party, as well as match referee David Boon, had contracted the virus in recent days.

Australia had been braced for a wider spread, having called up three cover players, but their entire squad and the support staff came back negative on New Year’s Day. One test, for a family member, remains unreported and both teams have taken another round of PCRs, their sixth since the first case was identified in the England camp.

Recommended

The home side’s replacements – Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson, Josh Inglis – will link up with their team-mates alongside opener Marcus Harris, who did not travel with the main squad as a precaution having dined with Head prior to his test result.

Usman Khawaja is the man most likely to benefit from Head’s misfortune having performed 12th man duties for the last three matches and is due to make his first Test appearance since the famous Headingley Test of 2019.

“It’s one of those things where even if I do play, it’ll only be for one game, I understand that situation,” said the 35-year-old.

“Hopefully I can go out there and score a hundred and do well for the team in the absence of ‘Heady’. I’m just putting my head down, making sure I’m working really hard and doing the best I can for Australia whenever I get the opportunity.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in