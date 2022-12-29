Australia beat South Africa by an innings to clinch series win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Australia secured a crushing series victory against South Africa with a dominant win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

South Africa started the fourth day of the second Test on 15 for one – a deficit of 371 runs – after Australia declared on 575.

But the Proteas were dismissed for just 204 – with off-spinner Nathan Lyon taking three for 58 – as Australia raced to victory by an innings and 182 runs.

Temba Bavuma’s 65 was the only resistance of note before he perished to an ugly slog-sweep at Lyon.

Australia’s seventh win from 11 Tests in 2022 sees them open up an unassailable 2-0 lead over the Proteas.

The hosts’ comprehensive win rarely looked in doubt after David Warner marked his 100th Test by hitting a memorable 200.

Warner, 36, was awarded the player of the match for his first three-figure Test return since January 2020.

The concluding match of the three-Test series starts in Sydney on January 3.