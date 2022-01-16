Dismal England collapse again as Australia complete dominant 4-0 Ashes series win

A dismal England collapsed as Australia piled on the misery to secure a 146-run victory in the fifth Test in Hobart and complete a 4-0 Ashes series victory.

Captain Pat Cummins fittingly ended the series, clean-bowling Ollie Robinson with a full toss.

The hosts won the tests in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne to retain the urn, while the fourth match in Sydney was drawn.

Asked to chase down 271 in the day/night clash in Hobart they produced a horror show on the third evening, careering off the rails from 68 without loss to 124 all out.

They lost all 10 wickets for just 56 runs, queueing up to throw away their wickets in a blitz of hapless dismissals in the space of 22.4 overs. It was an embarrassment that will take some getting over and only increase the call for change in a set-up that has not only forgotten how to win but how to compete.

Pat Cummins of Australia celebrates with teammates in the fifth Test in Hobart (Getty)

Last week’s nail-biting draw in Sydney means Joe Root’s side will not go down in the history books with their whitewashed predecessors from 2006/07 and 2013/14, but few would disagree that this has been a less competitive and less accomplished campaign.

The closing chapter was as grim as anything that came in the first three Tests, when the urn was surrendered in 12 demoralising days, as the outside chance of a face-saving win gave way to yet another weak-willed, soft-centred collapse.

Joe Root of England is bowled out by Scott Boland of Australia (Getty)

