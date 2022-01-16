Dismal England collapse again as Australia complete dominant 4-0 Ashes series win
The tourists started well before losing a flurry of wickets in Hobart as the hosts won by 146 runs
A dismal England collapsed as Australia piled on the misery to secure a 146-run victory in the fifth Test in Hobart and complete a 4-0 Ashes series victory.
Captain Pat Cummins fittingly ended the series, clean-bowling Ollie Robinson with a full toss.
The hosts won the tests in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne to retain the urn, while the fourth match in Sydney was drawn.
Asked to chase down 271 in the day/night clash in Hobart they produced a horror show on the third evening, careering off the rails from 68 without loss to 124 all out.
They lost all 10 wickets for just 56 runs, queueing up to throw away their wickets in a blitz of hapless dismissals in the space of 22.4 overs. It was an embarrassment that will take some getting over and only increase the call for change in a set-up that has not only forgotten how to win but how to compete.
Last week’s nail-biting draw in Sydney means Joe Root’s side will not go down in the history books with their whitewashed predecessors from 2006/07 and 2013/14, but few would disagree that this has been a less competitive and less accomplished campaign.
The closing chapter was as grim as anything that came in the first three Tests, when the urn was surrendered in 12 demoralising days, as the outside chance of a face-saving win gave way to yet another weak-willed, soft-centred collapse.
More to follow...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies