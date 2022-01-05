Stuart Broad wins battle with David Warner on rain-affected first day in Sydney

The tourists fought hard for an even position on a day where the real battle was against the elements.

Rory Dollard
Wednesday 05 January 2022 07:45
Comments
Thorpe on England's difficulties ahead of fourth Ashes Test

Stuart Broad continued his happy hunting of David Warner on a rain-affected first day of the fourth Ashes Test, with a pair of late breakthroughs lifting English spirits.

Desperate to conjure a face-saving comeback at the Sydney Cricket Ground after losing the urn following three one-sided matches, the tourists fought hard for an even position on a day where the real battle was against the elements.

Broad marked his recall to the side by dismissing old rival Warner for the 13th time in between showers, more than any other bowler.

But Australia were on the verge of controlling matters once again, reaching an impressive 111 for one before England rallied late on.

Recommended

James Anderson forced the issue, ending Marcus Harris’ diligent stay, before Mark Wood’s pace powered through the defences of the world’s number one batter Marnus Labuschagne to make it 126 for three at stumps.

Just 46.5 overs had been possible in the opening stanza of the New Year Test, but for the first time in the series England left the field with a genuine foothold in the game.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in