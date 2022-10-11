Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Australia vs England: How to watch T20 World Cup warm-up on TV and online

Everything you need to know ahead of the second T20I in Canberra

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 11 October 2022 15:47
Comments
<p>England and Australia are preparing for the T20 World Cup, which begins on Sunday 16 October </p>

England and Australia are preparing for the T20 World Cup, which begins on Sunday 16 October

(AFP via Getty Images)

England and Australia continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup with the second encounter of a three-match series in Canberra.

A 132-run opening partnership between Alex Hales and Jos Buttler powered England to victory in the opening game in Perth, with Sam Curran and Mark Wood performing well at the death to ensure Australia could not haul in England’s total of 208-6.

The hosts elected to rest several of their key players from the first match ahead of a World Cup on home soil.

They’ll hope for an improved performance in the Australian capital to keep the series alive.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second T20I.

Recommended

When and where is it?

The second T20I between England and Australia is due to start at 9.10am BST on Wednesday 12 October at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 8.45am BST. Subscribers can stream the action live on the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Back come the bulk of Australia’s first-choice T20 side for the second of three encounters, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell again available for selection.

The Australian side will likely resemble the one with which Andrew McDonald intends to begin the World Cup, with Aaron Finch confirming he will return to opening the batting with David Warner after the captain’s recent dalliances with a middle-order berth. Nathan Ellis has not travelled to Canberra despite an impressive 3-20 in the first T20.

A superb 84 in Perth looks to have secured Alex Hales’ place at the top of the order for England for at least the start of the World Cup. Ben Stokes was afforded a promotion in the first T20I and Jos Buttler will be keen for his all-rounder to get further time in the middle if possible in a format in which the 31-year-old has not heavily featured in the last 18 months or so. Liam Livingstone will again not be considered - he is targeting a return from injury for England’s encounter with Pakistan at the Gabba on Monday.

Chris Jordan, however, does appear ready to return after his finger injury, while Mark Wood and Reece Topley could be rested after featuring in Perth - if the latter does drop out, David Willey may well be tasked with the left-arm new ball role to further lengthen a batting order of extraordinary depth.

Predicted teams

Australia: Warner, Finch (c), Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade (wk), Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Hazlewood.

England: Buttler (c & wk), Hales, Malan, Stokes, Brook, Moeen, Curran, Jordan, Woakes, Willey, Rashid.

Odds

Australia win 10/11

England win 24/23

Recommended

Prediction

The Manuka Oval surface tends to be slightly less friendly than the one enjoyed by both batting orders in Perth on Sunday, so a lower-scoring affair seems likely. Australia’s replenished, refreshed bowling attack may therefore give the home side the edge. Australia win chasing to set up a decider.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in