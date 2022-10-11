Australia vs England: How to watch T20 World Cup warm-up on TV and online

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England and Australia continue their preparations for the T20 World Cup with the second encounter of a three-match series in Canberra.

A 132-run opening partnership between Alex Hales and Jos Buttler powered England to victory in the opening game in Perth, with Sam Curran and Mark Wood performing well at the death to ensure Australia could not haul in England’s total of 208-6.

The hosts elected to rest several of their key players from the first match ahead of a World Cup on home soil.

They’ll hope for an improved performance in the Australian capital to keep the series alive.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the second T20I.

When and where is it?

The second T20I between England and Australia is due to start at 9.10am BST on Wednesday 12 October at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 8.45am BST. Subscribers can stream the action live on the BT Sport app or online player.

Team news

Back come the bulk of Australia’s first-choice T20 side for the second of three encounters, with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell again available for selection.

The Australian side will likely resemble the one with which Andrew McDonald intends to begin the World Cup, with Aaron Finch confirming he will return to opening the batting with David Warner after the captain’s recent dalliances with a middle-order berth. Nathan Ellis has not travelled to Canberra despite an impressive 3-20 in the first T20.

A superb 84 in Perth looks to have secured Alex Hales’ place at the top of the order for England for at least the start of the World Cup. Ben Stokes was afforded a promotion in the first T20I and Jos Buttler will be keen for his all-rounder to get further time in the middle if possible in a format in which the 31-year-old has not heavily featured in the last 18 months or so. Liam Livingstone will again not be considered - he is targeting a return from injury for England’s encounter with Pakistan at the Gabba on Monday.

Chris Jordan, however, does appear ready to return after his finger injury, while Mark Wood and Reece Topley could be rested after featuring in Perth - if the latter does drop out, David Willey may well be tasked with the left-arm new ball role to further lengthen a batting order of extraordinary depth.

Predicted teams

Australia: Warner, Finch (c), Marsh, Maxwell, Stoinis, David, Wade (wk), Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Hazlewood.

England: Buttler (c & wk), Hales, Malan, Stokes, Brook, Moeen, Curran, Jordan, Woakes, Willey, Rashid.

Odds

Australia win 10/11

England win 24/23

Prediction

The Manuka Oval surface tends to be slightly less friendly than the one enjoyed by both batting orders in Perth on Sunday, so a lower-scoring affair seems likely. Australia’s replenished, refreshed bowling attack may therefore give the home side the edge. Australia win chasing to set up a decider.