Nat Sciver-Brunt expects Australia reaction as England bid to extend Ashes fight

Nat Sciver-Brunt says England are expecting to face a fired-up Australia when they attempt to stay in the hunt for the Ashes at Lord’s on Saturday.

Heather Knight’s side trail 6-2 in the multi-format series but have been lifted by clinching Wednesday’s second T20 match at The Oval by three runs.

Although England remain in must-win territory if they are to have any hope of claiming the Ashes for the first time since 2014, Sciver-Brunt insists they are convinced they are on the right path.

“It makes the game more simple – there’s no choice, you just have to go for it. We’re trying to focus on ourselves,” the all-rounder said.

“Both teams would say they haven’t played their best so there should be some tuned-in performances from both sides.

“But we know that Australia will definitely come back hard at us and hopefully we can combat that.

“The win on Wednesday helps with the belief in our group. If anything it will spur us on to keep playing in the way we have been playing. It validates that a bit.

“We’ve believed in ourselves quite a lot more than we have in the past over the last nine to 12 months but not quite got the results, so we’re really happy to have got over the line.”

A crowd of around 20,000 is expected at Lord’s for the last of the three T20 matches before the Ashes concludes with a trio of one-day internationals, each of which has sold out.

It comes after 20,328 gathered at The Oval to see England claw their way back into contention. The last time the series was played on these shores in 2019 it produced a total combined attendance of 30,000.

“The crowds have been really special and show where we are at the minute, but also what happens when you market it as well as you can,” Sciver-Brunt said.

“You’ve got two top teams going head to head and it’s the Ashes and this proves it is as popular as we think it is.

“Playing in front of that many people and riding that energy you get from the crowd is something really, really special. Hopefully it will be replicated at Lord’s.”

Sciver-Brunt has confirmed that she will be able to bowl after completing two overs at The Oval in her first spell since suffering from knee inflammation during the Test between the rivals.

“I’m feeling good. My knee’s recovered pretty well from the injection after the Test match so I’m really happy with how it’s going,” she said.

“I’ve played pretty much my whole career as an all-rounder and I thrive off being able to contribute to everything in the game.

“I felt like I was letting people down when I couldn’t do that and I’m in a good place for it now.”