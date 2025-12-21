England lose Jamie Smith as Australia close in on Ashes victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rush of blood from Jamie Smith took England to the brink of Ashes defeat in Adelaide, with Australia within three wickets of ringing up an unassailable 3-0 lead on day five.

At lunch England were 309 for seven, with Will Jacks 38 not out from 120 balls and Brydon Carse in support. With 126 still needed, the odds remained heavily in the home side’s favour.

Smith and Jacks put together a seventh-wicket stand of 91 that had just started to make a world record chase of 435 look achievable.

At 287 for six, and with key spinner Nathan Lyon off the field with a match-ending hamstring injury, Smith skied Mitchell Starc to mid-on attempting to club a fifth consecutive boundary.

Smith was looking in complete control on 60 but over-reached just as the pressure was mounting on the hosts, trying to drag Starc into the leg-side.

In the Channel 7 commentary booth former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was stunned, calling the shot “dopey, dopey, dopey”.

Australia started off with Lyon, who knocked over Harry Brook, Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley in a devastating 20-ball spell to seize the game late on day four, but he drew a blank in his initial burst.

Jacks got into a tangle once on the reverse sweep but survived as the ball clipped his elbow and two deliveries later Smith took a chance, swiping the off-spinner over the long mid-wicket boundary for six.

At the other end, Australia opted for the gentle seam of all-rounder Cameron Green. With the more feared quicks waiting for the new ball to arrive, Green struggled to land a blow.

Given three catchers deep on the leg-side he tried to tempt Smith with a bouncer and saw the ball clattered all the way into the crowd.

That blow took the required runs below 200, still in the realms of fantasy but enough to draw a cheer from the endlessly optimistic Barmy Army. There were more roars of approval when rain arrived, with a light shower forcing the players off for more than half-an-hour.

When play resumed Australia lost Lyon almost immediately, pulling up immediately after racing to stop a boundary and leaving the field in clear discomfort.

The new ball was just around the corner but England cashed in 17 off the last two overs with the old one, dished up by part-timers Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

Smith continued to go through the gears, driving Pat Cummins with authority for back-to-back fours then taking Starc for two more with a flick off the pads and glorious cover drive. With the momentum shifting he got sucked in too far, swiping at a ball that was not there for the blow. Cummins settled under the catch and Australia’s anxiety eased.