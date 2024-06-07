I don’t need to sit and watch that – Jonny Bairstow won’t revisit run-out storm

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jonny Bairstow has not been tempted to watch Australia’s latest behind-the-scenes documentary ahead of a renewal of hostilities at the T20 World Cup, but remains convinced his controversial run-out last summer helped England raise their game.

The rivals face off in Barbados on Saturday in a match that will have a big say in shaping Group B, with England particularly keen for the points after being rained off against Scotland.

But the tensions of last summer’s Ashes still sit close to the surface, with some of the ill feeling flaring up after the recent arrival of season three of ‘The Test’ on Prime Video.

Bairstow’s deeply divisive dismissal at Lord’s is a major focal point of the fly-on-the-wall series, with a host of talking heads from the Australian camp basking gleefully in recollections of an incident that many felt compromised the spirit of the game and drew comment from the prime ministers of both countries.

The man at the centre of the drama has not logged on to relive the moment but offered a pointed reminder that England rallied after the row to dominate the contest for the next three Tests, having to settle for 2-2 only because of a rain-affected draw at Old Trafford.

“I’ve not seen any of it to be quite honest with you. I’ve got other things that I watch on TV, I don’t need to sit and watch that in my hotel room,” he said.

“You see enough cricket when you’re involved in it day to day and playing it. But I think that post that event, the way in which we as a side reacted to that was a real positive.

“You look at the results after that thing that happened at Lord’s and I actually think that we finished that series a lot stronger than Australia did.

“Look, I think the impact it had on us as a side, the Test side, was actually a very positive effect and you can make your own assumptions as to what effect it had on Australia and their individuals.”

Alex Carey, who performed the run-out and immediately embarked on a spell of dreadful form, is not part of the Australia squad but Pat Cummins, who claimed responsibility for the idea as captain, is due to play. Bairstow will hope for a better personal riposte after he was dismissed for a golden duck when teams met in the 50-over World Cup in November.

England suffered a false start in the West Indies when they watched Scotland put on 90 without loss in 10 overs only for rain to deny them a response.

A win over Namibia took the Scots top of Group B while Australia beat Oman, so defeat on their return to the Kensington Oval would leave England awkwardly placed on just one point after two games – though they will hope to pick up four more from games against Oman and Namibia in Antigua.

“It doesn’t derail us either way. We know we’ve got to win more games than we lose in tournament cricket,” Bairstow said.

“A win puts you in a position in the group which is obviously more favourable but the other two games after this are must-win games anyway. But it would be good for momentum and confidence.

“England versus Australia is always a great occasion. Two very good teams going toe-to-toe. It’s going to be an exciting spectacle.

“Hopefully it will be a fantastic atmosphere like it always is in Barbados and the best side will come out on top.”

England are weighing up whether to draft left-arm seamer Reece Topley into their side, with Mark Wood the likeliest bowler to be rotated out.