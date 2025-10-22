Women’s Cricket World Cup: Nat Sciver-Brunt assesses England defeat to Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt accepted her side had come up short after Ash Gardner’s century and Annabel Sutherland’s 98 saw Australia to a dominant six-wicket win in Indore.

Both sides – meeting in a first official match since Australia’s 16-0 Ashes triumph during January – were already secure of a place in the Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

England, who had edged out co-hosts India on Sunday, batted first and recovered from a mid-innings slump as opener Tammy Beaumont made a determined 78 before Alice Capsey (38) and Charlie Dean (26) added late runs.

With all-rounder Sutherland having taken three for 60 – and Alana King returning one for just 20 runs through her 10 overs – England’s total of 244 for nine looked a bit light, especially with the conditions turning.

Lauren Bell struck in the first over of Australia’s run chase and spinner Linsey Smith then claimed two wickets as Australia slumped to 68 for four.

However, Gardner and Sutherland – who was dropped in the last over of the innings by Heather Knight – saw Australia home at 248 for four from 40.3 overs.

“I suppose we didn’t have enough runs,” Sciver-Brunt said in her pitchside interview with Sky Sports.

“Alana King bowled very well in the middle overs and really restricted us. It made it very difficult to get a partnership together, but Tammy played very well for her score.

“With the lights coming on, I think the conditions did change a little bit, although I guess we bowled well in patches.

“But it just showed the partnership that Ash and Belsey (Sutherland) had there, it just took the game away from us.

“I am very bad at numbers, but I would have been happy at 280.”

England finish their group stage matches against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

“We will take the positives and the learnings,” Sciver-Brunt said. “We weren’t at our best today, but we will be ready if we see them again (later in the tournament).”

Australia stand-in captain Tahlia McGrath praised the focus of her side.

“(I am) very happy,” said McGrath. “The spinners did a fantastic job with the ball. A little bit of a shaky start with the bat, but then Bells and Ash were just world class.

“It was so good to watch them. It was clinical and I feel for Bells a bit, not getting a hundred because she thoroughly deserved it.”

Australia captain Alyssa Healy, the tournament’s top run scorer, had been ruled out by a calf strain, and could also be doubtful for the Saturday’s match against South Africa.

McGrath said: “I’ll leave that in the hands of the physio. I think she is tracking nicely, but it is a bit of day-by-day progress.”