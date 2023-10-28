Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australia look to continue their resurgent form on Saturday against a New Zealand side who stand on the brink of the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

After suffering defeats to India and South Africa in their opening two games of the tournament, Australia have bounced back in fine style, winning their last three games in a row against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Most recently, the 2015 champions romped to a record-breaking 309-run victory over the Netherlands in which Glen Maxwell hit the fastest-ever World Cup century with a 40-ball ton.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after their first defeat of the tournament against hosts India. The Kiwis won their opening four games and can virtually guarantee their place in the semi-finals for the fifth successive tournament should they triumph over Australia in Dharamsala.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match.

When is Australia vs New Zealand?

The Cricket World Cup match is on Saturday 28th October with the game starting at 6am BST (10:30pm local time).

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

For those in India, Star Sports will be showing the match in five different languages on TV.

The game can also be streamed online on the Disney+Hotstar app or website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Australian opener Travis Head is nearing his return after fracturing his hand in a match against South Africa last month. Should he return, Mitch Marsh and Steve Smith would likely move down the order to three and four respectively, with Marnus Labuschagne dropping out of the side despite his impressive 62 against Netherlands last time out.

For the Kiwis, captain Kane Williamson remains unavailable having injured his thumb against Bangladesh, with the batsman only likely to be available for New Zealand’s final group games.

Predicted lineups:

Australia XI: Warner, Head, Marsh, Smith, Inglis, Maxwell, Green, Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Hazlewood.

New Zealand XI: Conway, Young, Ravindra, Mitchell, Latham, Phillips, Chapman, Santner, Henry, Ferguson, Boult.

Odds

Australia - 8/13

New Zealand - 6/5

Prediction

A tight encounter should be expected in a repeat of the 2015 final. Australia look to be finding their feet in the tournament and their star quality may just prove vital. Australia to win by three wickets.