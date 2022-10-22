Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Zealand thrash hosts Australia in T20 World Cup opener

New Zealand 200-3 beat Australia 111 all out: Devon Conway’s 92 not out proved decisive for last year’s beaten finalists

Sports Staff
Saturday 22 October 2022 12:35
Comments
<p>New Zealand proved far too strong for the hosts in Sydney </p>

New Zealand proved far too strong for the hosts in Sydney

(EPA)

Hosts and defending champions Australia made a false start to the T20 World Cup after an 89-run thumping defeat against New Zealand in a reversal of last year’s final.

Australia claimed their first men’s title in the shortest format after beating New Zealand in the tournament showpiece 11 months ago but the Black Caps gained a small measure of revenge at Sydney.

They flew out of the traps thanks to Finn Allen’s 42 off 16 balls while fellow opener Devon Conway’s 92 not out off 58 deliveries lifted the Kiwis to 200 for three after they were invited to bat first.

Tim Southee became the leading T20 international wicket-taker of all-time with his 123rd dismissal in fortuitous fashion as David Warner was bowled via ricochets off his leg, arm and the back of his bat.

Southee finished with three wickets for just six runs from 2.1 overs, bookending the innings when Pat Cummins shovelled in the air to be caught by Conway, as New Zealand claimed their first win in any format over their Antipodean rivals on Australian soil since December 2011.

Recommended

Australia, who were bowled out for 111 in 17.1 overs, now have little room for manoeuvre if they wish to progress from the Super 12s and must now win all of their four fixtures to give themselves the best chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in