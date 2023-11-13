Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A hat-trick is already a rare enough feat in cricket, but six wickets in six deliveries is unheard of. It is so infrequent that there is not an official term for it. But Gareth Morgan his side to an incredible comeback victory in the Gold Coast’s premier division three, with the momentous achievement.

A double hat-trick is often considered four wickets in four balls, so six in six could be considered a quadruple hat-trick, either way, it is without precedent.

There were five runs to win with six balls and six wickets in hand remaining when the Mudgeeraba third grade captain brought himself on to bowl towards the end of a clash against Surfers Paradise on Saturday.

Morgan stepped up and took a six-wicket maiden, including five golden ducks. The first one was to dismiss Jake Garland, who had – until that point – notched up 65 runs from 60. That wicket sparked a bizarre series of events.

The next three were caught, at mid-on, mid-wicket, and point respectively, with the final two bowled, to give Morgan incredible figures of seven for just 16 runs.

“I didn’t want to let the winning runs come off the younger bowlers because they had bowled so well and didn’t want them to be down on themselves for it, if it was to happen,” Morgan told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

“I knew I had a few overs spare up my sleeve, so I decided to bowl from that end and give one of our young quicks the other end.”

Morgan added: “It is funny, the umpire said to me at the start of the over that I needed to take a hat-trick or something to win the game.

“When it happened he just sort of looked at me.”

Having taken the first four, Surfers Paradise still needed just five runs with two wickets in hand, but Morgan, as captain led from the front, calmed his side down, and claimed the next two.

Earlier in the match, Morgan had top-scored with 39 from 38 deliveries.