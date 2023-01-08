Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Australia denied clean sweep as South Africa dig in to draw third Test in Sydney

A win would have booked the Aussies’ place in the World Test Championship final in the summer.

Mark Staniforth
Sunday 08 January 2023 12:11
Australia clinched a 2-0 series win over South Africa in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Australia clinched a 2-0 series win over South Africa in Sydney (Rick Rycroft/AP)
(AP)

Australia missed their chance to seal a place in the World Test Championship final at The Oval after being held to draw in the third Test against South Africa in Sydney.

A win would have guaranteed the hosts a place in the June final but they will now head to India next month needing just one draw from their four-Test series.

South Africa were thoroughly outplayed in the first two Tests and looked set to lose the third until rain lost 49 overs across the first two days.

Following on after being bowled out for 255, the South Africans reached 106 for two largely thanks to an unbeaten 42 from Sarel Erwee.

Recommended

Despite falling short of booking their place at The Oval, the result still meant Australia wrapped up a 2-0 series victory.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in