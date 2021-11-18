Azeem Rafiq apologises after historical antisemitic text messages emerge

Azeem Rafiq has issued an apology after a text message conversation emerged in which he used antisemitic slurs when discussing another cricketer in 2011.

Rafiq’s harrowing testimony to a parliamentary select committee on Tuesday, describing the abuse and discrimination he faced during two spells at Yorkshire, exposed a culture of institutional racism in county cricket and has led to several other players coming forwards with their own accounts.

In a statement on Twitter, Rafiq said that he was “deeply ashamed” of the messages and is a “different person today”.

“I was sent an image of this exchange from early 2011 today. I have gone back to check my account and it is me. I have absolutely no excuses,” he wrote.

“I am ashamed of this exchange and have now deleted it so as not to cause further offence. I was 19 at the time and I hope and believe I am a different person today. I am incredibly angry at myself and I apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this.”

More follows...