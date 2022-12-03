Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England bowlers toil as Babar Azam’s century helps Pakistan past 400

Pakistan captain Babar played an elegant innings to become the seventh centurion of the Test

Sonia Twigg
Saturday 03 December 2022 10:28
Comments
<p>Pakistan captain Babar played an elegant innings to become the seventh centurion of the Test</p>

Pakistan captain Babar played an elegant innings to become the seventh centurion of the Test

(AP)

Babar Azam scored a masterful century and guided Pakistan to 411 for three at tea as the England bowlers toiled without a breakthrough in the afternoon session on day three in Rawalpindi.

England had made key inroads into the Pakistan batting line-up in the morning, with Jack Leach taking two wickets, but there was little on offer after the lunch break.

Pakistan captain Babar played an elegant innings to become the seventh centurion of the Test with an unbeaten 106 at tea to the delight of an almost-full stadium.

Ben Stokes continued to tinker with the field and his bowling options, including an unorthodox packing of the offside with catchers to James Anderson, but Pakistan continued to edge closer to England’s first-innings total of 657.

However, Stokes is still without one of his bowling options after Liam Livingstone continued to remain off the field with a right knee issue that saw him replaced by substitute Keaton Jennings on Friday.

Recommended

Before lunch England had worked hard in the first hour for little reward, but claimed three wickets, all to spin.

Leach’s wicket just before the interval briefly threatened to shift momentum, but the tourists were unable to capitalise in the afternoon.

After resuming on 181 without loss, both openers brought up their centuries, with the Test becoming the first in history where both opening stands have been over 100, and all four departed having scored centuries.

Abdullah Shafique was the first to bring up his century for the hosts, which came from 177 deliveries, as Pakistan continued in the same manner as they finished the second day.

It was Abdullah’s third century in only his eighth Test match, all of which have come in the subcontinent.

Imam-ul-Haq followed up his teammate by bringing up his own ton shortly afterwards, from 180 balls, his third century at the ground in Rawalpindi.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in