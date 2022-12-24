Mehidy Hasan wickets give Bangladesh hope of forcing first Test win over India

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets to leave India teetering and give Bangladesh real hope of claiming a historic first Test win over their neighbours at Mirpur.

Chasing 145 to claim a 2-0 clean sweep in the series, India closed day three on 45 for four, with Mehidy persuading Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara out of their crease as both batters were stumped.

Virat Kohli was pouched at short leg after Mehidy’s delivery had taken the inside edge just before stumps to leave Bangladesh dreaming of their first Test win over India at the 13th attempt.

India have prevailed on 10 previous occasions with two draws and boasted an 87-run first-innings advantage on a typical spin-friendly surface at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh then slipped to 70 for four but Litton Das’ counter-attacking 73, with crucial knocks of 31 down the order from Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed, the latter unbeaten, lifted the hosts to 231 all out.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan took the outside edge of opposite number KL Rahul before Mehidy took centre stage, most notably claiming the crucial wicket of Kohli, who seemed to have a couple of testy exchanges with the Tigers fielders before trudging off as the tourists slipped to 37 for four.

India’s position would have been more parlous had it not been for Axar Patel, bumped up to number four and contributing an unbeaten 26, with a tantalising finale in store on Sunday.

Bangladesh have beaten England and Australia in Tests and victory over India would rank as one of their biggest achievements to date.