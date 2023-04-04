Harry Tector hits 50 on Test debut as Ireland post 214 against Bangladesh

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ireland were bowled out for 214 by Bangladesh in their first day of Test cricket in almost four years, before grabbing two late wickets of their own in Dhaka.

The Irish, who last donned their whites against England in the summer of 2019, included six debutants in their team including Ben White, making his maiden appearance at first-class level.

They lost wickets at regular intervals as they were bowled out in the 78th over, slow left-armer Taijul Islam taking five for 58. Harry Tector, one of the first-timers, top-scored with 50 and shared an important stand of 74 with Curtis Campher (34).

The home side had 10 overs to negotiate before stumps but lost both openers as Mark Adair struck in his first over and Andy McBrine with the final ball of the day. They will resume on day two at 34 for two, 180 behind.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bat but, with Paul Stirling unavailable, their opening pair of James McCollum and Murray Commins did not last long.

Captain Andy Balbirnie would have been eager to settle things down but, after holding the line for an hour and 20 minutes, he was given lbw for 16 attempting to sweep a full ball from Taijul.

Tector and Campher regained a foothold as they built a solid fourth-wicket stand either side of lunch, with the former opening his Test account with a boundary then launching Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a handsome six over long-on.

After reaching the break on 65 for three, the pair continued to pick up boundary options, with both men picking back-to-back fours off Ebadot Hossain as they grew into their innings.

Tector became the first Irishman to make a half-century in his his first Test knock but failed to score off his next 12 deliveries and was bowled by Mehidy off the inside edge as he looked to force the issue.

PJ Moor followed quickly, with Campher next as he was deceived by Taijul’s arm ball. Lorcan Tucker picked up the baton with an industrious 37 and Adair made a lively 32 as the score crept up past 200 before subsiding.

Ireland were in need of something to show for their late stint in the field and Adair promptly struck with just the fifth ball of the innings, drawing Najmul Shanto into an attempted cut that ended up dragging down his own stumps.

McBrine then sent the tourists off the pitch on a high, taking the shoulder of the dangerous Tamim Iqbal’s bat and popping a catch to Adair at second slip to complete a 12-wicket day.