BCCI files complaint against Pakistan players over controversial Asia Cup gestures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly filed an official complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) concerning Pakistan cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan, following controversial on-field gestures during the Asia Cup Super Fours clash in Dubai last Sunday.

The complaint was sent via email on Wednesday, and the ICC has reportedly acknowledged receipt, according to news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

The BCCI’s grievance reportedly centres on Farhan’s celebration after reaching his half-century and Rauf’s gestures toward a segment of fans while fielding near the boundary.

Both incidents went viral on social media immediately after the match, sparking widespread debate and criticism.

The Independent has reached out to the BCCI and ICC for a comment.

Rauf gestured a “6-0” with his fingers, alluding to Pakistan’s claim that six Indian fighter jets were shot down during Operation Sindoor – a military operation launched by India against Pakistan earlier this year.

And 28-year-old Farhan, celebrating his half-century, pretended to fire an AK-47 using his bat, a move that immediately sparked reactions from both spectators and commentators.

If Rauf and Farhan formally deny the allegations, the ICC could hold a hearing, potentially requiring them to appear before match referee Richie Richardson, with Andy Pycroft serving as the other tournament official.

open image in gallery Sahibzada Farhan (R) of Pakistan celebrates after reaching his half-century during the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on 21 September 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates ( Getty Images )

Reacting to the gestures, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged the pressures players face under such circumstances.

“Let me first say, the amount of pressure that’s been heaped on the players because of the situation, it’s very difficult to control your behaviour,” he said on Tuesday.

He added: “I did see some of the things Haris did and that’s not our concern. Like I said earlier, we’re really proud of how the guys carried themselves. They fought fire with their bats on the field. Other teams may have had issues with some of the things we’ve done. But from our side, we’re proud of how the guys have carried themselves.”

open image in gallery Pakistan’s Haris Rauf gestures towards spectators during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, 21 September 2025 ( AP )

In a reciprocal move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly filed an official complaint with the ICC against India captain Suryakumar Yadav, according to the Times of India.

The allegation stems from Suryakumar dedicating India’s first-round victory over Pakistan on 14 September to “the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack” in April this year.

The PCB termed the remarks “political”, reportedly noting that they contributed to cross-border tensions.

open image in gallery India’s Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma clash with Pakistan’s Haris Rauf at International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 September 2025 ( REUTERS )

During the post-match presentation, Suryakumar had said: “Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile.”

The match had already seen strained interactions, including the captains skipping the handshake at the toss and players avoiding customary greetings after the game.

Sunday’s Super Fours fixture, marking the second encounter between India and Pakistan in this Asia Cup edition, also witnessed heated exchanges between Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf and India openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, further intensifying tensions on the field.

open image in gallery India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and batting partner Shivam Dube, right, leave the field after their win in the Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, 14 September 2025 ( Associated Press )

The handshake row resurfaced on Sunday with Yadav once again refusing to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart Salman Agha at the toss. After India’s six-wicket win on Sunday, Indian batters once again walked straight to their dressing room instead of shaking hands with their opponents.

Meanwhile, in its letter to the ICC, the board said that 14 September remarks by Yadav “involved the game in politics and damaged its reputation”, Pakistan’s Geo TV reported.

The complaint reportedly argued that the ICC’s code of conduct was fully applicable to the 14 September clash and claimed that Yadav had intentionally referred to the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor during his post-match comments.

open image in gallery India’s Abhishek Sharma talks to Pakistan's Haris Rauf during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, 21 September 2025 ( AP )

The PCB maintained that such remarks were inconsistent with the spirit of the game and should not go unpunished, the outlet reported.

The Independent has reached out to PCB for comment.

PCB had earlier also asked ICC to remove the match referee, Andy Pycroft.

The PCB’s letter also reportedly pointed out that the ICC has previously ruled slogans like “Free Gaza” and “Freedom is a Human Right” to be breaches of the code, drawing a parallel to the Indian skipper’s statements.

The PCB has warned that if action was not taken, “the cricket field would risk becoming a political arena”.

According to Cricbuzz, the ICC has set hearings for both BCCI and PCB complaints for 25 September.

Indian forces killed three Pakistanis involved in the April attack on Hindu tourists in the Jammu and Kashmir federal territory in which 26 men were shot dead. The attackers, who New Delhi said were Pakistani nationals backed by Islamabad, had opened fire in a valley popular with tourists in Kashmir's scenic, mountainous region of Pahalgam, before fleeing into the surrounding pine forests. Pakistan has denied involvement in the attack - the worst assault on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks - and sought an independent investigation.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir is at the heart of the hostility between India and Pakistan, who have fought two of their three wars over the region, which they both claim in full but rule in part. New Delhi accuses Islamabad of helping Islamist separatists battling security forces in its part of Kashmir, but Pakistan says it only provides diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris seeking self determination.