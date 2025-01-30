England’s Ben Duckett keen to ‘keep learning’ after earning T20 opening spot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Duckett is trying to instil more power into his batting and prove he is not resting on his laurels after being trusted to be England’s opener in all three formats.

Already established as England’s trailblazing tone-setter in Tests at the top of the order, Duckett impressed in the role in ODIs at the back end of the summer and now has the chance in T20s in India.

Following a couple of single-figure scores, Duckett blazed 51 off 28 balls in England’s win in Rajkot, narrowing India’s lead to 2-1, in an innings replete with trademark cuts, pulls, scoops and sweeps.

While he is not renowned for his brawn, Duckett was especially pleased with a six down the ground off spinner Washington Sundar as he demonstrated his enthusiasm to find ways to level up his batting.

“I’ll live the dream when I’ve finished my career, hopefully, and I’ve played a lot of games for England,” he said. “At the minute, it’s about scoring as many runs as I can. That’s all I want to do.

“I don’t want to take my foot off the gas, I want to keep getting better, keep learning – especially in this format – and not take anything for granted.

“I’ve been working really hard at the power side of my game and that six over mid-off was – I know it was only a metre over the rope – one of those little wins for me, showing teams that I can hit different areas now.

“A lot of teams have mid-off up for me. If I can show I can clear that man… I’m not going to go out there and try to hit every other ball for six but I know it’s in the locker now.”

I don't want to take my foot off the gas, I want to keep getting better, keep learning – especially in this format – and not take anything for granted Ben Duckett

Having got in the win column this week, England will look to level the five-match series on Friday in Pune, where they are likely to make one change to their side with Jamie Smith nursing a tight calf.

England’s Test wicketkeeper went into Tuesday’s fixture carrying the injury and took the gloves to minimise his movements before leaving the field four overs into India’s chase as a precaution.

England are unlikely to take any risks with the Champions Trophy on the horizon so Jacob Bethell is set to regain his spot at number six, while Mark Wood or Jofra Archer could be rested for Saqib Mahmood.

What is not up for debate is England’s approach. They were 127 for eight last time out but ploughed on with their attacking philosophy to get to 171 for nine, with Liam Livingstone belting three sixes in four balls and last-wicket pair Mark Wood and Adil Rashid putting on an unbroken 24 before India were restricted to 145 for nine.

“I imagine halfway through our innings people would have been saying it was dumb cricket and it wasn’t going to work,” Duckett said. “But we ended up winning by 26 runs because we bat so far down and we can go out and play as aggressively as we do.

“When Livi hit those three sixes in the over, momentum suddenly changed. They’re bowling wide yorkers to our numbers 10 and 11. In moments like that, we want opposition teams to come out thinking that the game’s not done and they don’t know what’s going to happen next.

“I think it’s a big moment for this team because it could have gone a different way. But credit to the guys for doing exactly what Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum) wants us to go and do. It’s to entertain.

“At times it’s not going to work and that’s fine. We’ve been nowhere near our best and we’re not far off being up in the series. If we we can string a full game together it will be incredibly exciting to watch.”