Ben Duckett helps Division One leaders Nottinghamshire to victory over Sussex

Test opener Ben Duckett helped Nottinghamshire continue their strong start to the season, scoring an unbeaten half-century as they swept aside Sussex by nine wickets.

Duckett, slotting in at three, made 59 not out from just 31 balls as he clubbed four sixes and six fours in day three at Trent Bridge.

Captain Haseeb Hameed made a sturdy 62no as the Rothesay County Championship Division One pace-setters hunted down a target of 148 for the loss of just one wicket to open up a 10-point lead at the top.

Seventeen-year-old spinner Farhan Ahmed had earlier dismissed Sussex skipper John Simpson and Ollie Robinson to complete second-innings figures of four for 54.

Defending champions Surrey also hurried to victory against Somerset, whose early-season woes continued at the Kia Oval.

The Brown Caps skittled their visitors for 119 in less than 36 overs, with Dan Worrall and Jordan Clark taking three cheap wickets apiece, leaving a simple chase of 36.

England vice-captain Ollie Pope was dismissed for one run for the second time in the match, a bump back to earth after a century last week, but international team-mate Jamie Smith was on hand to hitting the winning runs on his return to county cricket for an eight-wicket win.

In Division Two, leaders Leicestershire came through nail-biting finish against Gloucestershire with a tense two-wicket success.

The Foxes took eight for 63 as the home side lost their way with an under-par 152 all out. Ian Holland claimed four for 32 and the returning Josh Hull nabbed two more scalps on his comeback appearance.

Pursuing a modest 143 for victory, Leicestershire squeaked home eight down, with a battling 47 from Ben Cox the decisive contribution. Dominic Goodman was unlucky to be on the losing side as he struck four times with the new ball to take his match tally to nine for 87.