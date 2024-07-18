West Indies labour at Trent Bridge as Ben Duckett delivers ahead of baby arrival

Support truly

Ben Duckett hit a blistering half-century as England piled early pressure on West Indies during the first morning of the second Test at Trent Bridge.

England lost opener Zak Crawley for a first-over duck after being put in but shrugged off the setback as Duckett hurried the score along to 134 for two at lunch.

Duckett’s participation in the match had been in some doubt due to the imminent arrival of his first child and he carried himself like a man in a hurry.

The left-hander hit 71 in 59 deliveries at the top of the order, including a 32-ball fifty and 14 boundaries.

Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 47 at lunch, dropped off the penultimate ball of the session, with Joe Root getting started on 13 not out.

It was something of a surprise when Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to field first, but the decision paid off almost instantly when Alzarri Joseph struck with the third ball of the game.

Crawley had been hit on the arm by the previous delivery and offered an uncertain prod at the follow-up, nicking a tough low catch to Alick Athanaze at third slip.

Zak Crawley went early (Nigel French/PA) ( PA Wire )

It was a brilliant start for the Windies but one that went off the rails with alarming speed. Jayden Seales started the next over with a wide and went downhill from there as he shipped 19.

Duckett proceeded to hit the next four balls for four, driving and cutting with absolute conviction and almost instantly reversing the momentum.

England continued to treat the situation like a T20 powerplay, Duckett throwing his hands at anything a little wide or a fraction overpitched and Pope bright in support.

By the time Duckett laced Alzarri Joseph through cover for his seventh four, the crowd were enjoying the fastest team fifty ever seen, coming up in just 26 balls.

Ben Duckett was a man in a hurry (Nigel French/PA) ( PA Wire )

The introduction of Jason Holder threatened to cool the scoring rate, particularly when Pope almost offered a return catch, but Duckett was soon back on top, spraying shots through the infield.

Boundary number 11 brought up his half-century, behind only Sir Ian Botham and Jonny Bairstow in terms of pace, with England haring to 76 for one after 10 overs.

Duckett might just have started to eye up his prospects of reeling in Gilbert Jessop’s 122-year-old record for the quickest English century but it was not to be, Shamar Joseph lining him up from round the wicket and snagging the outside edge.

The wicket helped the tourists regain some control but they wasted a chance to end the session on a high when Athanaze put Pope down at gully seconds before the break.