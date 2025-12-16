Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England receive help from unlikely source Dan Worrall ahead of third Ashes Test

Pace bowler Worrall, a former Australia international, teamed up with Ben Stokes’ squad for net practice at the Adelaide Oval.

Mark Walker
Tuesday 16 December 2025 11:12 GMT
Surrey’s Australian-born bowler Dan Worrall helps out England during a nets session at the Adelaide Oval (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
(PA Wire)

England have received help from an unlikely source in the build-up to the crucial third Ashes Test in Adelaide as Australian-born Surrey bowler Dan Worrall joined in a training session.

Pace bowler Worrall, a former Australia international, teamed up with Ben Stokes’ squad for net practice at the Adelaide Oval, where England’s batters are hoping to rediscover some much-needed form.

Worrall offered his assistance to the England and Wales Cricket Board after being asked to help out by some of his Surrey team-mates, who he met up with in Adelaide.

The 34-year-old, who played Sheffield Shield cricket for South Australia, made three one-day international appearances for Australia in 2016 before he joined Surrey in 2022 and has also had two spells with Gloucestershire.

England must win the third Test, which starts on Tuesday, to keep alive their Ashes hopes and Stokes described the match as his most important since taking over the Test captaincy from Joe Root in April 2022.

