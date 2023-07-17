Third day of Oval Ashes Test to be dedicated to Alzheimer’s Society

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Day three of the final Ashes Test at The Kia Oval later this month will be dedicated to Alzheimer’s Society to raise vital funds and awareness.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has joined forces with the leading dementia charity by renaming the third day on July 29 as LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Test Match: Day 3 Supporting Alzheimer’s Society.

England captain Ben Stokes said: “The Ashes is one of the great sporting contests and over the years it has produced so many amazing memories for me and millions more.

“As a team we want to entertain, and to make many more memories for cricket fans up and down the country.

“But we know that dementia affects far too many people and has a terrible effect on them and their loved ones.

“By teaming up with Alzheimer’s Society during the fifth Test, I’m pleased we can raise awareness and vital money to help end the devastation caused by dementia.”

One in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia and there are currently over 900,000 people living with dementia in the country – enough to fill the Oval 33 times over – Alzheimer’s Society said.

Alzheimer’s Society chief executive officer Kate Lee added: “Bringing people from all walks of life together under one roof, the Ashes delivers unforgettable jaw-dropping moments and treasured memories that stay with fans for a lifetime.

This Test match will enable us to provide help and hope to everyone living with dementia, by funding faster diagnosis, life-changing support and vital research, making a massive difference to fans and players whose lives have been devastated by dementia Alzheimer's Society chief executive Kate Lee

“But sadly, forgetting their most precious memories of the Ashes is a heartbreaking and devastating reality for so many.

“We’re proud to be joining forces with the ECB for one of the world’s most iconic and historical sporting events.

“This Test match will enable us to provide help and hope to everyone living with dementia, by funding faster diagnosis, life-changing support and vital research, making a massive difference to fans and players whose lives have been devastated by dementia.”

The Ashes series resumes in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday with England trailing Australia 2-1.

Stokes’ side are aiming for victory in Manchester to ensure the final Test at the Kia Oval, from July 27-31, will be the 2023 series decider.