Ben Stokes, England’s unexpected captain, leans on history for Ashes lift-off

Ben Stokes has always risen to any occasion and, since taking the captaincy, has transformed England’s fortunes, but the all-rounder admitted he never aspired to the role.

Since he made his first Test century in the hostile conditions at Perth, becoming only the third Englishman to score a century in the city since 1987, at the age of 22, Stokes has time and again dragged his side over the line.

With the Ashes starting on Friday, the occasion that most easily comes to mind is the 2019 miracle of Headingley, and the innings of a lifetime.

Few knew what shape England would be in under Stokes the captain when he took over, after a dismal run of just one win in 17 Test matches, but even fewer could have predicted the transformation to follow.

England have smashed records, scored 500 in a day, with Stokes taking the top spot for sixes scored in Test cricket, but the biggest test of all, for any England captain, starts on 16 June at Edgbaston.

"It’s a role I never aspired to. I just always seem to find myself falling on my feet I guess,” Stokes said.

When asked what he brought to the role, he said: "I think the will to get more out of the other players initially, more than any personal gain, is something that I’ve always thought about and wanted as a player.

“I was quite proud of myself when I was given this responsibility to have that exact same mindset rather than anything else around being England captain."

Unlike his counterpart Pat Cummins, who is waiting until Friday morning to name his side, Stokes has already chosen.

The Ashes is an event full of history and individual battles, including the resumption of Stuart Broad bowling to David Warner.

Broad has claimed Warner’s scalp 14 times in Test matches, and in the 2019 Ashes he bowled 104 deliveries at the Australian, conceding 25 runs and dismissing him seven times. Even Stokes admitted that history had played a part in his selection for Edgbaston.

Stuart Broad will look to get the upper hand over Australia’s David Warner again this summer (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Archive)

“I’d be lying if I said no (the history was not a factor),” Stokes said.

“It’s just one of those things, like Ashwin against me. Broady has been an unbelievable performer over many years. What the Ashes brings, it’s so hard to look past someone like that. It’s so hard to look past Jimmy (James Anderson) and Robbo (Ollie Robinson) as well, he’s been incredible over the last year in all conditions.

“I’m very happy with the team we’ve ended up picking.”

Cummins, however, believes Warner will be different from his dismal form in the 2019 Ashes, when he had an appalling record, averaging just 9.50.

“I’m sure he’s thought about it a lot over the last four years, hoping to get another crack at it. No, not overly surprised.

“I mean, we normally name our side pretty early as well.

“This one’s a little bit different with a shorter turnaround, but there’s no huge surprises, you kind of plan for everyone anyway, so it doesn’t matter.

“Davey, I know will have all his plans in place.

“I’m sure you’ll see a bit more of an aggressive Davey than perhaps in 2019, and he’s itching to get out there and have another chance at it.”