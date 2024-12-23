England captain Ben Stokes out for at least three months with torn hamstring

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ben Stokes will undergo surgery on a torn hamstring and be out of action for at least three months.

The England captain was injured during the recent third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton, a series which England won 2-1.

“Ben Stokes has been ruled out of all cricket for at least three months after further assessments confirmed he has torn his left hamstring,” said an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson.

“The Durham all-rounder will undergo surgery in January.”

Stokes had been left out of England’s squad for the Champions Trophy in February and March when the 15-man party was announced on Sunday.

Despite his presence against New Zealand, the 33-year-old had previously missed the summer series against Sri Lanka and the first Test against Pakistan in the autumn due to hamstring issues.

Stokes pulled up with hamstring trouble while bowling his 37th over of the third Test against New Zealand, handing the captaincy reins to Ollie Pope in the field.

He insisted later there will be no “holding back” when he recovers from his latest injury problems, insisting he is ready to keep digging deep for England.

Stokes said: “Every setback, I come back stronger.

“There’s no doubt I’ll be going away from here, working my arse off as I always do and getting myself back to where I was. That’s my job.”