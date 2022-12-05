Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ben Stokes hails ‘mind-blowing’ achievement from England in Pakistan

England took five wickets in the final session to secure victory.

Sonia Twigg
Monday 05 December 2022 14:20
Ollie Robinson, left, celebrates with Ben Stokes (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Ollie Robinson, left, celebrates with Ben Stokes (Anjum Naveed/AP)
(AP)

Ben Stokes hailed a “mind-blowing” achievement from England after their aggressive, bold tactics paid off with a remarkable 74-run victory in the final session of day five of the first Test at Rawalpindi.

Pakistan resumed after tea requiring just 86 more runs to win and with five wickets remaining, but the tourists fought back to secure an unlikely victory on a very flat deck as the sun began to set over the stadium.

Coach Brendon McCullum and captain Stokes did not deviate from their attacking and unconventional approach with both bat and ball and were rewarded with a first England away win in 12 Tests on a pitch where just 14 wickets fell across all five days when Australia visited in March.

Stokes claimed it was one of his proudest achievements in an England shirt.

Recommended

“I think it’s probably one of the best,” he said. “To be able to get a result on this type of wicket is mind-blowing and the effort that everyone has managed to put in this whole week is just incredible.

“I feel very honoured and I feel in a very privileged position to lead these lads out onto the field.

“Jimmy Anderson said to me before the match presentation that he was feeling quite emotional about this win – so to have a guy who has played 180 Test matches, who has experienced absolutely everything, to hear him say that about this Test match – I think that really makes you realise how special this week has been.”

Jack Leach claimed the final wicket of Naseem Shah lbw following a lengthy rearguard effort from Pakistan for the final wicket, with all players surrounding the bat, including one on his knees in any attempt to wrangle a catch.

Spin bowler Leach said he felt like a “fraud” taking the final wicket – the only one to fall to spin in the fourth and final innings of the match.

On the winning moment, he said: “An unbelievable feeling, I’m just so happy we could get over the line.

“It’s felt like a very long game but really rewarding at the end of it to come away with a win and obviously so many good performances from the boys. To finish it off I felt a bit of a fraud to be honest because the quick boys had done the work, but it was amazing.”

England captain Stokes felt “emotional” following England’s hard-fought victory, and added on Sky Sports Cricket: “The amount of effort you put in, especially in the field on day five, you get that huge rush of adrenaline and excitement.

Recommended

“Twenty minutes later your body starts to get stiff and you feel a bit of a comedown. That’s because of the realisation of what you’ve managed to achieve by winning a Test match on day five.

“It’s hard to explain but it’s something you only really get out of sport and it’s why you absolutely love playing.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in