Ben Stokes again voices anger at ICC rules after England’s over rate punishment

Ben Stokes has reignited his long-running row with the International Cricket Council after England were docked two World Test Championship points following last week’s win over India.

England claimed a gripping 22-run win to move 2-1 ahead in the five-match Rothesay series, in a Lord’s Test where a timewasting row erupted and there were several breaks in play, leading to slow over-rates.

The hosts were the only side to be deemed to be in the red once allowances were taken into consideration and the points deduction led to them slipping from second to third in the WTC standings.

England lost a tournament-record 22 points in the last cycle, with Stokes repeatedly exasperated at the playing regulations, which sanctions sides for failing to get through an average of 15 overs per hour.

As a form of protest, Stokes has refused to put his signature to the relevant paperwork and did so again after England’s latest punishment, instead reiterating calls for the ICC to revise its rules.

“Over rate isn’t something I worry about but that’s not saying I purposely slow things down,” Stokes said. “I do understand the frustration around it but I honestly think there needs to be a real hard look at how it’s structured.

“You can’t have the same rules in Asia where spin is bowling 70 per cent of the overs to have the same laws in New Zealand, Australia, England, where it’s going to be 70, 80 per cent of seam bowled. Common sense would think you should look at changing how the over-rates are timed in different continents.

“There are times in games where there isn’t a game on the line where you will just throw the ball to a spinner to get your overs round. You’re playing in an international game where you’re just trying to get your over rate back. I don’t think people want to come and watch that.”

Liam Dawson will make his first Test appearance since July 2017 at Emirates Old Trafford this week, with the 35-year-old spinner replacing the injured Shoaib Bashir in England’s only change to their XI.

“I’ve known Daws for a long time,” Stokes said. “I know the cricketer he is, but I think what does go under the radar is his competitiveness. He’s earned his call-up to the Test team.”

England could wrap up a first win in a five-match Test series since 2018 this week and have had some input from mental skills guru Gilbert Enoka, a long-time friend of head coach Brendon McCullum.

Enoka, working as an England consultant in Manchester, is famed for his work with New Zealand’s rugby union team, instilling a ‘no d***heads’ policy in a period where the All Blacks won two World Cups.

“He’s come in, spent some time around the team and I think he’s been able to put into words what we want to do a lot better than what me and Baz would ever be able to do,” Stokes added.

“We’ve just given ourselves as much chance as we possibly can of kicking on to where we want to be and we both felt that Gilbert was the right person to do that.

“It’s a lot better from someone who has been there and done that and been very successful in team sport like Gilbert has.”

India have to make at least two changes to their line-up as fast bowler Akash Deep was unable to recover from a groin injury, meaning he joins all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy on the sidelines.

Mohammed Siraj said on Monday that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will play while India captain Shubman Gill confirmed Rishabh Pant will be retained as wicketkeeper after suffering a finger injury at Lord’s.