Injury scare for Ben Stokes adds to England’s woes in third Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England captain Ben Stokes suffered an injury scare on a dispiriting third day of the third Test against New Zealand, forced from the field clutching his hamstring.

The game was disappearing from the touring side’s grasp – a century from Kane Willamson easing the Black Caps lead up to 478 at tea – but with the series already secured, Stokes’ fitness was the biggest worry.

He retreated to the dressing room two balls into his 13th over of the innings – his 37th of the match – moving under his own steam but in clear discomfort.

A team spokesperson said: “(Stokes) is currently receiving treatment for a left hamstring issue. He will not return to the field in this innings and will undergo further assessment to determine his availability to bat in England’s second innings.”

Stokes badly tore his left hamstring playing in The Hundred in August and missed four consecutive Test matches before being passed fit again.

He had spent much of the previous 18 months managing his bowling workload due to long-standing knee problems, eventually opting to undergo surgery in a bid to restore him to full fitness.

Now 33, Stokes has spoken on the New Zealand tour about his happiness at being able to play a full role with the ball once again. He has taken seven wickets in the series, contributing 66 overs to the cause.

England do not play another Test until May, but there must now be serious questions over his white-ball future.

The Champions Trophy is due to get under way in February and Stokes has been coy about whether he could be tempted into the fold to be part of the new regime led by his Test head coach Brendon McCullum.

That would now look like too big a risk with a big year of red-ball cricket ahead, capped by an Ashes tour next winter.

Whether or not Stokes is fit to bat, England will be facing a record-breaking target.

New Zealand moved to 274 for four at tea after a washed out first session with Williamson’s unbeaten 123 at the centre.

He was not at his most fluent, surviving a close lbw shout from Brydon Carse on 73, a tough chance off the glove of Stokes on 86 and a nick that wrongfooted Harry Brook at slip.

But he knows how to get the job done at this ground, having now scored seven of his 33 Test hundreds here.

He moved to three figures with his cleanest blow of the day, a long, flowing six off Jacob Bethell, the youngster called into the attack to finish Stokes’ over following his unexpected exit.

Rachin Ravindra was the only wicket to fall in the afternoon session, spooning Matthew Potts to mid-off after a painfully slow start. He had just seven runs from his first 50 balls but finally picked up the pace to post 44.