Jamie Overton set for England Test debut in place of injured James Anderson

Captain Ben Stokes confirmed the 39-year-old would miss the third Test at Headingley that gets under way on Thursday

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 22 June 2022 11:59
Comments
<p>Overton will make his Test debut at Headingley </p>

Overton will make his Test debut at Headingley

(PA)

James Anderson will miss England’s final Test against New Zealand due to an ankle problem.

Captain Ben Stokes confirmed the 39-year-old would miss the third Test at Headingley that gets under way on Thursday.

Surrey seamer Jamie Overton will make his Test debut in Anderson’s stead, with Stokes unsure of the severity of the veteran pace bowler’s injury.

Stokes revealed Overton’s inclusion as England’s sole change for the final New Zealand Test, with his twin brother Craig missing out on a cap.

“Unfortunately Jimmy’s not pulled up as well as we would have liked him to, so Jamie Overton’s going to make his debut this week,” Stokes told Sky Sports.

Recommended

“It’s unfortunate for Jimmy, but we’ve got a massive test against India coming up as well. I’m not too sure how serious it is to be honest. He’s just got a bit of a puffy ankle.

“Jamie’s been very impressive, the way that he’s bowled, we always want a point of difference in our side, bowling with serious pace and changing games as well.

“He fills a different role from Jimmy, but to have someone in your back pocket who can bowl 90 miles an hour is big for us.

“That’s the only change this week. As tempting as it was to get both twins out there playing for England, Jamie’s the only change.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in