Ben Stokes uncertain whether he will play white-ball cricket for England again

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Stokes accepts he may have played his last white-ball game for England, despite being involved in “very brief” talks over becoming one-day captain.

The Test skipper was namechecked by managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key as a possible all-format leader when Jos Buttler stood down earlier this year.

In the end, Harry Brook was handed the reins of the T20 and ODI teams, with Stokes’ recent injury problems and a focus on forthcoming marquee series against India and Australia effectively taking him out of contention.

The 33-year-old is adamant the right solution has been found, offering Brook his full backing in the role.

Speaking to former England captain Nasser Hussain for Sky Sports, Stokes said: “Those conversations (about becoming white-ball captain) were very brief.

“There’s a lot of things to think about. It would never just be a simple, ‘yeah’.

“I have to think about how much cricket I’ve got coming up, the important cricket I’ve got, to then add on top of that more cricket, more responsibility. It’s going to take it out of you physically and mentally, being captain of two teams.

“I think the the decision they made there, making it Harry Brook, was 100 per cent the right one. He’s someone who has grown as a player but, at such a young age, as a leader.

“He’s got a great cricket brain, I love the way he thinks about the game as well. I think he’s going to be fantastic moving the white-ball team forward.”

The prospect of Stokes lining up in one of the Yorkshireman’s sides appears to be receding, though. Stokes has not formally closed the door on featuring again – having already reversed one retirement in 2023 – but appears doubtful about adding to a legacy that saw him carry England over the line in two World Cup finals.

“I think we’re in a place where there is a new crop of players coming through that is going to take the team to new heights,” he said.

“The best way for me to answer is: if I do play more white-ball cricket for England, then great, but if I don’t then I’m going to sit back and watch the incredible talent England has put on a show and hopefully win more World Cups in the future.”

Stokes will lead his country out at Trent Bridge in a one-off Test against Zimbabwe, his first competitive action since tearing his hamstring in December. That was a repeat of a similar injury in August, leaving him requiring another bout of surgery and rehabilitation.

There are legitimate concerns over further setbacks as England head into a defining period of Test cricket against their two biggest rivals, but Stokes is bullish about his prospects of coming back better than ever.

“My ethos when I’m injured is I come back fitter than I was before I got injured,” he said.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard on all aspects of everything, from my cricket to fitness, and know I’m going to be in a position when I am back on the field to potentially be in, physically, the best possible shape I have been in.”

England will have a new face in their coaching ranks in Nottingham, with former New Zealand seamer Tim Southee joining up.

Southee effectively replaces James Anderson as fast bowling consultant, with the country’s record wicket-taker set to resume his playing career with Lancashire this week.