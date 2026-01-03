Ben Stokes calls for players to put team first as England seek Sydney win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Ben Stokes has told his players not to put their own places ahead of the team as the Ashes comes to a close in Sydney.

A 3-2 series loss is the best the tourists can hope to salvage at the SCG, though a second straight win would paper over some of the cracks that were exposed at the start of a troubled campaign.

England do not have another Test for six months, when they welcome New Zealand to Lord’s, and it is impossible to predict exactly what their side will look like when they next take the field.

Aside from question marks that linger over central figures like managing director Rob Key and head coach Brendon McCullum, there are a limited number of players who have shown sufficient form and fitness to lock down their places in the longer term.

But Stokes does not expect to see anyone playing for themselves in the coming days.

“There shouldn’t be any reason for anyone to get individual or insular about what they want to do this week,” he said.

“As soon as someone starts thinking about their own performances it becomes quite easy to see through. I think one thing I’ve managed to get into this group is that everything you do, think or say is always about what’s best for the team and not yourself.

“So whoever goes out there this week, everything they do and every decision they make will be about what the team needs. One thing you don’t want to see, and I don’t think I will, is anyone coasting through this game.

“This is a huge game, we’re walking out there playing for England, and it’s going to take all 11 of us to go out there and get a result. Australia get to lift the urn and they’ve won the Ashes but every time you walk out and play for your country, regardless of the opposition, regardless of where the series is at, it’s just as important.”

Pitch preparation has become a national obsession in Australia since England won the Boxing Day Test inside two manic days in Melbourne. Curator Matt Page was bundled out in front of the national media to explain his decision to leave 10mm on what became a seamer’s paradise, before attention turned to Adam Lewis and his SCG surface.

Stokes was among the England contingent to take a close look at a green-tinged track on Saturday but was uncertain enough about what he saw to leave his decision on specialist spinner Shoaib Bashir to the last minute.

“I don’t think a groundsman has ever been under as much pressure as the guy here this week,” said Stokes.

“I think we all play a good game by pretending we know what we’re doing looking at the wicket. We try and act like we know what we’re doing when we look down at the pitch, rubbing it and knocking it but no-one really has a clue to be honest.”

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced it will recognise the bravery of first responders and community members who reacted to the Bondi Beach terrorist attack before the Test.

An on-field guard of honour and a round of applause will take place for emergency service workers and those who reacted at the scene of the antisemitic shootings.

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg said: “We are pleased we can use cricket’s vast reach to publicly recognise these wonderful organisations and heroic individuals at the SCG. Our thoughts remain with those effected by this devastating tragedy and as a sport we will continue to provide what support we can.”