Ollie Pope believes England’s one-day side would be improved by the expected return of Ben Stokes and hailed the Test captain as someone who always performs on the biggest stage of all, ahead of the World Cup in October.

Stokes announced in July 2022 that his 50-over career was over, citing the unsustainable schedule of playing for England across all three formats, and has not played the format since last year.

It was a position he re-iterated when anticipating the question from Rob Key after last year’s T20 World Cup. The 32-year-old replied “no” in a light-hearted manner and swiftly walked away after being approached by England's managing director.

However, 12 months later and with another World Cup just two months away, it could be a different story, with Stokes reportedly due to come out of retirement and be available again for England selection. The decision has to be a simple one, and not just for his individual heroics that dragged the host nation over the line by, in the words of New Zealand commentator Ian Smith, “the barest of margins” during that Lord’s final in 2019, but also for the player he still is today.

When England need someone to pull off what appears to be impossible, Stokes is undoubtedly the man you would want striding out to the crease, and Pope believes he could have a significant impact even without scoring a single run, such is the nature of his presence in the team.

“I think he realises he’s got a bit of a dodgy knee but at the same time I can see how much it means playing for England and being on the biggest stage of all – that’s exactly who he is,” Pope told The Independent.

“So it’s great for him to be in a position where he feels like his body can get through that and it’s great for the team to have someone like him in.

“Because when you need him the most in those semi-finals, he’s an absolute animal, that’s when he gets the best out of himself, so it should be great.”

Stokes was player of the match back in 2019, and also hit a game-winning unbeaten 52 when England beat Pakistan in the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Concerningly for England Test fans however is the fact that playing in the World Cup would mean Stokes is unlikely to have surgery on a left knee that has caused him problems for years. He may be unlikely to bowl in the tournament, and England have until 5 September to submit their squad.

Ben Stokes does not have to score a run to impact the game, says Pope (PA Archive)

“He can go a game without bowling and without scoring a run and still have a positive impact on the game and that’s probably his biggest attribute,” Pope said.

“As a captain he’s been obviously amazing, there’s not really a bad word that can be spoken about how he goes about things, and he’s someone who’s a leader. He’s got a lot of time for everyone who’s in that environment and that’s what has probably almost surprised me in a way.

“You look at Stokes from the outside, you might think he’s just a ‘go with the flow’ guy who just acts on instinct but it’s well thought-out everything that he does and he’s made everyone in that changing room feel a million dollars which is a great attribute.

“He’ll have that even though he won’t captain the one-day stuff if he is back in but that’s the impact he’ll have back in that environment.

“He’s just someone you want on that big stage as well. Cricket aside, you want a nice calm head and someone who can just help create a good relaxed environment.”

It will also be reassuring to those who see the rise of franchise leagues as a threat. If Stokes plays, it would be evidence that for one of the biggest players in the game, the World Cup is a much-desired trophy.

