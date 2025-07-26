Ben Stokes hits century as England take stranglehold on India Test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Stokes’ first Test century in two years propelled England towards their highest home total in the Bazball era as India were browbeaten at Emirates Old Trafford.

The England captain had been without a three-figure score since the 2023 Ashes but he turned his overnight 77 into 141 on the fourth morning of the penultimate Test as his side were all out for 669.

Only the 823 they amassed in Multan is a higher total under the leadership of Stokes and Brendon McCullum but the 157.1 overs they batted in Manchester represented the longest innings under the duo.

After Root’s 150 moved him up to second among all-time Test run-scorers on Friday, Stokes went past 7,000 himself. Only Stokes, Jacques Kallis and Sir Garfield Sobers have that many and 200-plus wickets.

He also joins Lord Botham, Tony Greig and Gus Atkinson as the only Englishmen to make a ton and take a five-wicket haul in the same match, as India, who went to lunch on one for two after Chris Woakes’ double strike, were ground into the dust.

Having struggled with cramp the previous evening, Stokes was put through his paces first thing, scampering through for a single, getting home despite Anshul Kamboj’s direct hit from mid-on.

Stokes smeared Mohammed Siraj twice through the covers but lost Liam Dawson for company after he was bowled by one that kept low from Jasprit Bumrah, having fended one off a length the ball before.

Tony Greig, 148 and six for 164 v West Indies, 1974

Ian Botham, 103 and five for 73 v New Zealand, 1978

Ian Botham, 108 and eight for 34 v Pakistan, 1978

Ian Botham, 114 , six for 58 and seven for 48 v India, 1980

Ian Botham, 149no and six for 95 v Australia, 1981

Ian Botham, 138 and five for 59 v New Zealand, 1984

Gus Atkinson, 118 and five for 62 v Sri Lanka, 2024

Ben Stokes, 141 and five for 72 v India, 2025

Stokes breezed to 99 but then played and missed at Bumrah, facing five more nervous dots before glancing Siraj off his pads for his ninth four and 14th Test ton, which he celebrated by removing his left glove and doing his crooked finger celebration, looking at the sky in memory of his father, Ged.

Stokes went to 7,000 Test runs in style by thrashing off-spinner Washington Sundar back over his head for six then reverse-sweeping him for four after England’s total had gone past 600.

Ravindra Jadeja was also carted for a couple of sixes before Stokes holed out while Carse did likewise in the slow left-arm spinner’s next over, leaving India a tricky 15-minute period to bat before lunch.

They were unable to emerge unscathed as Woakes squared up Yashasvi Jaiswal fourth ball, with Root initially unable to cling on but scooping the rebound just above the turf.

It got even better as Sai Sudharsan shaped to leave the next delivery but the ball took the edge and flew to Harry Brook.

While Shubman Gill survived the hat-trick ball after it hit his pad, with umpire Ahsan Raza ignoring optimistic appeals, India have it all to do to avoid a heavy defeat and stop England moving into an unassailable 3-1 series lead.