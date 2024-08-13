Ben Stokes ruled out for rest of summer after hamstring injury

Support truly

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the rest of the summer after picking up an injury whilst playing in The Hundred on Sunday.

It has been confirmed that Stokes, who underwent medical scans in Leeds earlier today, has torn his left hamstring and will miss the three-match series against Sri Lanka.

The first Test begins on Wednesday 21 August at Emirates Old Trafford, the same ground that Stokes picked up his injury.

Attempting a quick single while batting against the Manchester Originals the England captain pulled up clutching his left leg and required assistance to leave the field.

The all-rounder is aiming to return for England’s winter Test tour of Pakistan, scheduled to start in early October which includes three Test matches in Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

The 33-year-old has never missed a game since becoming captain of the Test side but will be replaced as skipper for the Sri Lanka series by Ollie Pope, the official vice-captain.

Pope has been vocal about leading the team in a similar way to Stokes with a positive and aggressive mindset. He has only captained one first-class game before, for Surrey against Glamorgan in September 2021.

Since the injury to Stokes, another vital Test player, Chris Woakes, has been made unavailable for the remainder of the Hundred season over similar injury concerns.

Woakes had been due to play the final two group stage matches for Birmingham Phoenix in the competition.