England left sweating on Ben Stokes fitness after injury scare against India

England are sweating over the fitness of Ben Stokes after their captain appeared to suffer an injury while batting late on day one of the third Test against India.

Stokes (39*) remained together with Joe Root, unbeaten on 99 overnight at Lord’s, at the close after coming to the crease one ball into the evening session but received lengthy treatment after appearing to hurt himself in the final hour.

Play was delayed by several minutes as Stokes received extended attention from England’s medics at the start of the 73rd second over and though the all-rounder was able to bat on, he appeared in clear discomfort running between the wickets with what is perhaps a groin or adductor issue.

open image in gallery Ben Stokes (right) was together with Joe Root at the close ( Action Images/Reuters )

England could ill-afford to lose their captain in the context of a huge series tied at 1-1, and a match in which he looked set to shoulder a greater bowling burden. Jofra Archer has returned to the side and is featuring in his first Test in four years having bowled only 18 overs in first-class cricket, for Sussex against Durham last month, this summer.

Fellow seamers Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, meanwhile, are playing a third Test in a row with a quick turnaround from England’s defeat at Edgbaston, and each endured their own injury issues at the start of the summer.

Stokes had been back to bowling at full tilt this summer after giving up alcohol during his recovery from a hamstring injury sustained in New Zealand in December. He had produced impressive spells both against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge in his side’s opening Test of the summer and at Headingley as England went 1-0 in front against India.

The visitors, meanwhile, have their own fitness fear after wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant left the field after taking a blow to the finger off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah shortly after lunch.

Pant was replaced by substitute wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and did not return to action on the opening day, though India played down the severity of the issue, with hopes that the left-hander may be able to bat normally.

open image in gallery Rishabh Pant left the field after injuring his finger ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

Root and Stokes will resume with England 251 for four on Friday with India looking to make inroads with a second new ball only three overs old.