Ben Stokes: Playing the ‘John Terry’ role in the IPL was a blessing in disguise

Ben Stokes believes his time in the ‘John Terry’ role on the sidelines during the Indian Premier League ahead of the Ashes summer could be a “blessing in disguise”.

There will be more than a few eyes on the all-rounder’s left knee during the Ireland Test, which starts on Thursday, ahead of the Ashes.

Stokes cut a relaxed figure ahead of the start of the international summer, electing to use the sidearm or give throwdowns to his teammates rather than go through the motions himself.

The England cricket team captain bowled just nine overs during the two Tests in New Zealand in February, and missed a large part of the IPL with a foot problem, while his side the Chennai Super Kings went on to win the tournament.

Stokes found the silver lining and joked about the role being similar to John Terry’s part at Chelsea, when he was content to spend time as a substitute, as long as the Blues maintained their winning form.

“I would much rather have been playing. I’ve then seen that (injury) as an opportunity to train as opposed to playing and then topping yourself as the tournament goes along,” Stokes said.

“So, I was actually able to turn a disappointing situation into a positive one because I was able to concentrate on properly being able to train, whether that be technical stuff with the bat or fitness stuff, stuff in the gym and being able to concentrate on something else.

“And that was a really good way to get through that long period of having something else to focus on as opposed to being disappointed I wasn’t playing.

“So looking back on it, you might say it’s disappointing to only play two games but I was able to then do something else.

“Sitting here today, I’m actually thinking it could have been a blessing in disguise – every cloud has a silver lining. And I played a little bit of a John Terry role winning the IPL!”

Ben Stokes did not bowl during training ahead of the England v Ireland Test at Lord’s (Gareth Copley/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

England have taken their new ‘Bazball’ approach into the record books over the last year, memorably hitting 500 in their first day of Test cricket for 17 years in Pakistan in November, but the yardstick by which all national sides are measured is the Ashes.

The attacking brand of cricket England have embodied since Brendon McCullum and Stokes took over has led to the upcoming Ashes series being dubbed as the most highly anticipated since the famous 2005 regaining of the urn.

Even Stokes, who normally insists England have blocked out the noise, admitted it has been more difficult to do this time around.

England’s 2005 Ashes victory gained the nation’s attention in a way cricket rarely does (GETTY IMAGES)

“It’s hard to ignore and not see. It’s great that we have another series lined up...I can’t remember what it was like before 2005 but I know wat it was like after it,” he said.

“So I don’t know what this build-up period before the Ashes is like compared to 2005, no idea, it’s very hard to ignore and not be able to see the excitement.”

Josh Tongue will be handed a maiden Test cap when he was called up into the England squad for the visit of Ireland, with Stokes admitting the standalone game was not worth the risk of his biggest bowling talents.

“I think that is pretty evident with the team we have gone with. It would be a completely different looking team if this was Australia tomorrow.

“I don’t think I’m wrong in saying that. We have had to look at risk versus reward and I didn’t feel this game was worth taking the risk particularly with Jimmy and Robbo.

“They’ve come off the back of little niggles. It is the sensible thing to do not to put those guys at risk.”