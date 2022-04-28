New England Test captain Ben Stokes’ career in pictures

The Durham all-rounder has replaced Joe Root as England captain.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 28 April 2022 11:03
All-rounder Ben Stokes has been announced as the new England Test captain (Jon Buckle/PA)
England have appointed all-rounder Ben Stokes as their new Test captain.

The 30-year-old takes over from Joe Root, who stepped down from the role earlier this month.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Stokes’ career so far in pictures.

Stokes made his Durham debut in a one-day game against Surrey in 2009 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Stokes took the wickets of Australia captain Michael Clarke and fast bowler Peter Siddle on his England Test debut in the 2013 Ashes (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Celebrating scoring a maiden Test century at Perth in 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The all-rounder was player of the match as Durham won the 2014 Royal London One Day Cup final against Warwickshire at Lord’s (Jon Buckle/PA)
Stokes celebrates in front of the Oval crowd after taking an astonishing catch to dismiss South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo at the group stages of the 2019 World Cup (Nigel French/PA)
In the 2019 World Cup final, Stokes scored a mammoth 84* from 98 balls to take England to a super over against New Zealand (John Walton/PA)
ECB chair Colin Graves congratulates Ben Stokes after England beat New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)
Showing off the World Cup trophy with Durham and England team-mate Mark Wood at Chester-le-Street (Scott Heppell/PA)
Stokes and tailender Jack Leach put on a partnership of 76 to defy the odds and win the third Ashes Test at Headingley in 2019 (Tim Goode/PA)
After playing one of the greatest Test knocks of all time, Ben Stokes celebrates victory at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Trying to bowl with a different type of ball at the fourth Ashes Test in 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Stokes was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2019 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stokes captained England against the West Indies in 2020 (Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool/PA)
Playing for the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural Hundred competition (Tim Goode/PA)
Stokes captained England’s ODI team against Pakistan in 2021 (Nigel French/PA)
