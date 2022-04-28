New England Test captain Ben Stokes’ career in pictures

SportCricketNew England Test captain Ben Stokes’ career in picturesThe Durham all-rounder has replaced Joe Root as England captain.Pa Sport StaffThursday 28 April 2022 11:03 Article bookmarkedFind your bookmarks in your Independent Premium section, under my profileDon't show me this message again✕ All-rounder Ben Stokes has been announced as the new England Test captain (Jon Buckle/PA) (PA Archive)England have appointed all-rounder Ben Stokes as their new Test captain.The 30-year-old takes over from Joe Root, who stepped down from the role earlier this month.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Stokes’ career so far in pictures.Stokes made his Durham debut in a one-day game against Surrey in 2009 (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)Stokes took the wickets of Australia captain Michael Clarke and fast bowler Peter Siddle on his England Test debut in the 2013 Ashes (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)RecommendedRishi Sunak news: ‘Silly’ to help families with bills, chancellor saysCelebrating scoring a maiden Test century at Perth in 2013 (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)The all-rounder was player of the match as Durham won the 2014 Royal London One Day Cup final against Warwickshire at Lord’s (Jon Buckle/PA) (PA Archive)Stokes celebrates in front of the Oval crowd after taking an astonishing catch to dismiss South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo at the group stages of the 2019 World Cup (Nigel French/PA) (PA Archive)In the 2019 World Cup final, Stokes scored a mammoth 84* from 98 balls to take England to a super over against New Zealand (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)ECB chair Colin Graves congratulates Ben Stokes after England beat New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)Showing off the World Cup trophy with Durham and England team-mate Mark Wood at Chester-le-Street (Scott Heppell/PA) (PA Archive)Stokes and tailender Jack Leach put on a partnership of 76 to defy the odds and win the third Ashes Test at Headingley in 2019 (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)After playing one of the greatest Test knocks of all time, Ben Stokes celebrates victory at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)Trying to bowl with a different type of ball at the fourth Ashes Test in 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)Stokes was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2019 (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)Stokes captained England against the West Indies in 2020 (Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool/PA) (PA Archive)RecommendedBen Stokes: England’s fiery talisman and the ultimate team playerBen Stokes named England’s new Test captainIssues facing Ben Stokes following his appointment as England Test captainPlaying for the Northern Superchargers in the inaugural Hundred competition (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)Stokes captained England’s ODI team against Pakistan in 2021 (Nigel French/PA) (PA Archive)Register for free to continue reading Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalismBy registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalistsregisterEmailPlease enter a valid emailPlease enter a valid emailPasswordMust be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a numberMust be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a numberMust be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a numberFirst namePlease enter your first nameSpecial characters aren’t allowedPlease enter a name between 1 and 40 charactersLast namePlease enter your last nameSpecial characters aren’t allowedPlease enter a name between 1 and 40 charactersSelect your year of birth2004200320022001200019991998199719961995199419931992199119901989198819871986198519841983198219811980197919781977197619751974197319721971197019691968196719661965196419631962196119601959195819571956195519541953195219511950194919481947194619451944194319421941194019391938193719361935193419331932193119301929192819271926192519241923192219211920191919181917191619151914You must be over 18 years old to registerYou must be over 18 years old to registerYear of birthI would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. More aboutPA ReadyBen StokesJoe RootNew EnglandMichael ClarkeDurhamPeter SiddleAustraliaSurreyColin GravesMark WoodJack LeachRoyal LondonPerthWarwickshireHeadingleyWest IndiesECBChester-le-StreetODI 