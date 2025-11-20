Ben Stokes to pay tribute to his late father with specially designed Ashes kit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Stokes will carry two deeply personal symbols with him as the Ashes series gets underway in Australia this Friday morning.

The England captain, leading his team in their bid for a first Ashes victory on Australian soil since 2010-11, will wear bespoke cricket shoes imbued with significant meaning.

The custom-designed adidas footwear, a collaboration with fine artist Jordan Dawson, prominently features a phoenix motif.

This mythological bird, famed for its ability to rise from the ashes and begin anew, holds profound resonance for Stokes, who already has a phoenix tattooed on his right arm.

The symbolism was also central to his 2022 Amazon Prime documentary, aptly titled ‘Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes’.

open image in gallery Ben Stokes with artist and customiser Jordan Dawson

Stokes explained the personal significance: "I’ve got a phoenix as a big part of the tattoo on my right arm, so it was something I was keen to include in the design.

“I’ve had a long career in sport and the phoenix has come to signify my belief that whenever you’re down, you can rise again."

Another poignant element woven into the design is an illustration of the hand gesture Stokes frequently makes during moments of celebration.

This gesture serves as a direct tribute to his late father, Ged Stokes, who passed away in December 2020 from brain cancer.

Ged, a former New Zealand international rugby league player, was famously known for having an injured finger amputated during his career.

open image in gallery Ben Stokes pays tribute to his late father during moments of celebration ( Getty Images )

Stokes shared: "I think everyone knows the story of my Dad injuring his finger playing rugby and having it removed but since he passed away, the hand gesture is a celebration I’ve done in memory of him.

“It’s been a rewarding process working with adidas and Jordan to bring it all together and hopefully it can give me some extra inspiration on the pitch too."

These unique and deeply personal symbols will accompany Stokes as he aims to inspire his team to an historic Ashes triumph, challenging a long run of Australian dominance on home soil.