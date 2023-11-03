Ben Stokes to have knee surgery after Cricket World Cup

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Stokes is set to have surgery at the end of the Cricket World Cup as he attempts to put a long-standing left knee issue behind him.

The Test captain has been struggling with a longstanding knee issue for at least 18 months. The injury has forced him to play as a specialist batter in the World Cup, and he has not been able to bowl competitively since the second Ashes Test match as Lord’s in the summer.

After the culmination of the Ashes series, the 32-year-old suggested he was considering an operation, but plans were already in place for him to come out of one-day international retirement to bolster England’s World Cup title defence in India.

However, Stokes’ return to the side has not helped their fortunes, and ahead of a meeting with the old enemy Australia on Saturday, England were rooted to the foot of the table with just one win from their six matches so far.

With England left in a position they never expected to be in, fighting to remain in the top eight and therefore qualify for the Champions Trophy in February 2025, Stokes could have his operation before the end of November.

There is a return to India for a five-match Test series in January, and as captain and one half of the change in leadership that has transformed England’s red-ball fortunes, Stokes will hope to be fit enough to lead his side during that tour.

Stokes, speaking on the eve of his side’s clash with Ashes rivals Australia in Ahmedabad, said: “I am having surgery after the World Cup.

“I will hopefully be fine for the Test series (against India).”

Pressed for further details, he added: “When we go to those meetings we generally take a physio and doctor and they start talking. I just turn up, go to sleep, wake up and hope it is better.”

Stokes recently signed just a one-year central contract with England, raising questions over his international future, but managing director of England men’s cricket Rob Key said that the captain’s decision did not mean he is not committed to playing for his country.

With reporting from PA