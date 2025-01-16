Fire in the booth - cricket match halted after DJ decks burst into flames
The Big Bash clash between the Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes was briefly paused after fire in the booth
A Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes came to a brief halt after a fire at the Gabba.
Hobart's second innings chase was four overs old when flames were spotted in the DJ booth on the third tier of the stadium.
Sussex wicketkeeper Tom Alsop was behind the stumps when the umpires paused play, with nearby spectators evacuated from their seats as the small blaze was brought under control with a fire extinguisher.
Play resumed around 10 minutes later, by which time the DJ had returned to her decks clutching a coffee and seemingly unaware of the drama.
The visiting side were equally calm, winning the match off the final ball to top the table and secure a home final in Tasmania.
The high-scoring affair saw hosts Brisbane post an imposing total of 201/6 in their 20 overs as a returning Marnus Labuschagne top scored with 77.
The Australian Test star found good support from Matt Renshaw (40) and Alsop (39), but the score was not enough as the Hurricanes hauled down their target from the final ball.
Requiring one to win, Matthew Wade blasted Xavier Bartlett over the boundary to bring home a chase that had been set up by a fast start from openers Caleb Jewell (76 off 49 balls) and Mitchell Owen (44 off 20).
The Heat now have to beat the Melbourne Renegades on Saturday and hope Hurricanes can beat Melbourne Stars a day later to make the playoffs.
PA