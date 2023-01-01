Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Neser’s remarkable juggling boundary catch in the Big Bash League on Sunday caused huge debate as to whether it was a legitimate dismissal or a six.

When Jordan Silk carved Mark Steketee high towards the extra-cover boundary during Sydney Sixers’ game with Brisbane Heat, Neser took the catch and stumbled over the rope.

As he did so, he tried to flick the ball back but succeeded in only diverting it over the rope where he was forced to juggle again with his feet in the air before taking the catch on the field of play.

The TV umpire checked the dismissal and decided it was out, with Neser’s feet not touching the floor outside the rope when he had the ball in hand.

Neser told 7Cricket: “I knew [Matt] Renshaw did it a couple of years ago. I didn’t know if they had changed the rules so I thought I would give it a crack. Thankfully they didn’t change the rules.”

The catch cued a huge debate about the laws of the game, with many people believing it was a maximum and not the end of Silk’s 41 off 23 balls in the Sixers’ pursuit of 225.

England seamer Kate Cross tweeted: “I don’t understand how this has been given out.”

However, Australia all-rounder Chris Green tweeted: “Unbelievable catch! Huge moment in the game from Neser.”

The Sixers went on to lose by 15 runs at the Gabba.