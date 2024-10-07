Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

England coach Brendan McCullum leapt to the defence of James Anderson after the bowling consultant decided to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am over joining the Test squad in Pakistan.

Anderson, who was steered into retirement at the start of the summer, has transitioned into a consultancy role with the England team imparting his wisdom and experience on the current pace attack.

The 42-year-old was outstanding on England’s previous tour of Pakistan taking eight wickets in two test matches on pitches more beneficial to batters than bowlers.

Anderson’s involvement in the professional/amateur golf tournament raised some eyebrows as it clashed with England’s first test match against Pakistan meaning he will not join the backroom staff until day two of the first test on Tuesday.

However, head coach McCullum was not concerned about Anderson’s late arrival and explained that he had been in regular contact with the team.

“It’s an incredible sign that two months after taking up a role in the coaching staff everyone (in the media) is desperately missing him,” McCullum said.

“We have no concerns that Jimmy is over there swinging the clubs. I actually thought he’d miss the cut so he’d get here earlier but he’s playing a little bit better! For us it’s not an issue whatsoever.

“In the world we live in now the communication is easy, right? He’s been in regular contact with the guys. He’s doing a great job. It’s a really impressive development from him to go from playing to be in a position where he’s delivering so much for us.”

open image in gallery Jimmy Anderson in action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Pro-Am ( Zac Goodwin/PA Wire )

England lost the toss in Multan and were sent out to field first in hot conditions. Seamer Gus Atkinson got the wicket of opener Saim Ayub but the hosts reached lunch 122-1 with Abdullah Shafique 52* and Shan Masood 61* as the visitors were made to toil in the opening session.

On their last visit to Pakistan England claimed a historic 3-0 success and became the first ever away side to claim a 3-0 series win in the country.

Having won just two of their previous 24 Tests in Pakistan, it was a remarkable result and one that raises expectations of a repeat performance over the coming weeks.

open image in gallery Gus Atkinson took the wicket of Saim Ayub on the opening day of England’s first test against Pakistan ( REUTERS )

“What we achieved a couple of years ago was immense and we’re very proud of that achievement but if we look at the history of touring teams here in Pakistan, it is probably an outlier rather than anything else,” McCullum said.

“We’re very realistic as we come to the series, that we’re going to have to play well against a very proud sporting nation. Pakistan in their own conditions, as history would suggest, is a bloody tough ask.

“They’re going to be fiercely competitive to knock us over as well. It’s not going to be easy.”

Additional reporting by PA.