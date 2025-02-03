Rome wasn’t built in a day – Brendon McCullum confident England will fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brendon McCullum warned his bid to turn around the fortunes of England’s faltering white-ball sides may take time but he has the utmost confidence his methods will pay off.

England fell flat in McCullum’s first series since aligning the head coach roles, losing 4-1 in T20s to India and finishing on a downer after being thrashed by a record margin of 150 runs in Mumbai.

McCullum, though, has no regrets about wanting to implement a “watchable” brand of cricket, with batters urged to go full throttle despite lingering doubts about how effective they are against spin.

And McCullum believes their battery of out-and-out fast bowlers plus leg-spinner Adil Rashid might be even more effective looking for the wicket-taking option, rather than worry about going for runs, in the three-match ODI series starting on Thursday in Nagpur.

“It’s disappointing to lose but Rome wasn’t built in a day and the guys are all in on the belief we’re trying to achieve,” McCullum said. “We’ve seen a pretty clear gameplan of how we want to play.

“We’re trying to bowl hostile overs and I’m fascinated how it’s going to play out in 50-over cricket, that level of hostility can last a lot longer. We want wickets constantly, we understand how vital that can be.

“That mantra will never change. With the bat, trying to be watchable. There will be nights it doesn’t work out, but that’s the style we want to stick to and we feel we have the players for it. It’s about never flinching.

“The further we get along the road then the more comfortable we get playing like that and, ultimately, I think we’ll win more games than we lose.”

England have lost 13 of their last 20 ODIs dating back to the start of the 2023 World Cup but welcome Joe Root into the fold, with the Yorkshireman’s last appearance in the format being 15 months ago.

Root’s Test duties have kept him out of the ODI set-up but he adds ballast to the batting, while there are fresh calls for his T20 return after averaging nearly 46 with a 140 strike-rate in the SA20.

His proficiency against spin makes him a compelling option with England’s batters struggling to combat Varun Chakravarthy, while the next T20 World Cup in early 2026 will be held in India and Sri Lanka.

“We will worry about that in time,” McCullum said. “I would expect him to play the one-dayers. He will bat somewhere near the top, that is what suits him, and will play a big role in the next few weeks.

“But we will see in time about T20. It’s too far to forecast that. Overall, I think our guys are really good players of spin. We’ve probably not been at our best against them.

“At times, we’ve been a touch tentative. One of the messages is that we want to keep trying to apply pressure. You don’t really have a time where you can just take time out of the game.

“Four or five years ago in T20 cricket it was like that and I think we’ve seen it evolve so quickly that there is no dead time. You’ve just got to keep putting the pedal down.

“Over a one-day game, you are able to take a bit of time out the game if needed, it’s just being able to adapt your plans.”

Jamie Smith is set to miss the first two ODIs because of the calf injury he sustained in the T20s although it is anticipated he will play in the third and be fine for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Leg-spinning all-rounder Rehan Ahmed will therefore stick with the ODI group in India, having initially been left out of the squad, while Jofra Archer is a doubt for the series opener with a cut on his hand.

Archer featured in all five T20s, described as “fantastic” by McCullum, but his likely absence paves the way for Saqib Mahmood, who took a triple wicket maiden in Pune, to be selected in England’s XI.