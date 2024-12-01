Ben Stokes hails match-winner Brydon Carse as England’s triple threat: ‘He’s got the heart of a lion’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ben Stokes hailed Brydon Carse as England’s triple threat after his starring role against New Zealand, branding the Durham quick “three bowlers in one”.

Carse produced a mighty effort in the first Test at Christchurch, taking combined figures of 10 for 106 to power his side to an eight-wicket victory.

He picked up four in New Zealand’s first innings and six in the second to leave England chasing just 104 for victory, debutant Jacob Bethell providing the feelgood factor as he cracked an unbeaten 50 to wrap things up.

It was a statement performance from the 29-year-old Carse on just his third appearance at this level, intimidating the Kiwis with bouncers, attacking the stumps with full balls and maintaining a miserly economy rate of 2.76.

Stokes, who earmarked his county colleague as one to watch during his early days at Chester-le-Street, said: “I’ve known about Brydon’s ability and skills for a while and there was no doubt in my mind that he was going to have an impact when he eventually made it to the top level.

open image in gallery England’s Brydon Carse celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips ( AP )

“To have someone in your attack who can almost be three bowlers in one is massive. I use him as the enforcer when we go to the short-pitched stuff, but he’s also taken a lot of wickets this week as well and his economy rate has been below three.”

He continued: “He’s got the heart of a lion. It’s pretty evident whenever you chuck him the ball he’s going to give 100 per cent every single time – he would keep bowling even if his toe was ripped off. He wouldn’t show any pain, he’d just keep going and going.

“He’s turned out to be the cricketer I always thought he could be. He’s just worked incredibly hard to get himself here and I think he’s going to be playing for England for a long time now.”

open image in gallery Brydon Carse has been hailed by captain and Durham teammate Ben Stokes ( AP )

Carse won rave reviews during his first series against Pakistan in October, ruffling feathers despite playing on pitches offering nothing for the fast men and already looks inked in to the first choice XI.

But his career hit an unexpected bump in the road last summer when he was banned for three months for a historic betting infringement, a setback he has dealt with admirably by coming back even better than before.

Stokes has had his own share of off-field interruptions, missing the 2017/18 Ashes after an incident in Bristol that led to his acquittal on charges of affray, and has been a pillar of strength for his team-mate.

“Ben was one of the first people I spoke to (after my ban). Over the past four or five months he’s been there, in person or over the phone and I cannot thank him enough,” said Carse.

“I’ve had my fair share of bad luck with certain things. But whatever has happened over the last couple of years, this is where I’m at now and I’m just looking ahead.

“You dream of days like this. I don’t want to say I knew this day would come, but I was always ambitious to think I can play cricket at this level. I’m just very proud of today’s performance.”

Stokes added: “I spoke a lot to him and spent a lot of time with him around the ban. When those kind of things are coming from someone who knows what it’s like to go through certain stuff, it means a bit more.

“For him to be where he is now, considering where he was four, five, six months ago, is testament to his character. It’s not easy to go through something like that, then be walking off here with 10 wickets in a Test match.”

Stokes played down injury concerns after he pulled up mid-over with a sore back on the final morning of the series opener. He missed four of the last seven Tests with a torn hamstring and underwent major knee surgery last year.

open image in gallery Ben Stokes played down injury fears despite feeling a twinge in his back ( Getty Images )

“I just twinged my back diving for a catch on day one and there was a little bit of stiffness,” he said.

“It was more of a precaution than anything else so I’ll be fine for the next Test in Wellington.”

PA