Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Australian Test cricketer Cameron Green reveals battle with chronic kidney disease

The all-rounder’s parents were told that he may not live beyond the age of 12

Chiranjit Ojha
Thursday 14 December 2023 14:29
Comments
<p>Cameron Green is considered a future star of cricket </p>

Cameron Green is considered a future star of cricket

(Getty Images)

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has revealed he was born with chronic kidney disease and that his parents were told he might not live past 12-years-old.

Green told Channel 7 that the condition was detected during his mother’s 19-week scan and that he was still trying to learn as much as he could about the disease.

“Basically, my kidneys don’t work as well as other people’s and don’t filter the blood very well,” the 24-year-old said.

“So I have got to keep my salt and my protein quite low, which isn’t ideal as a cricketer but around games I can pick that protein intake back up because I spend so much of it out on the ground.

“I have always done everything right, eating and drinking in a professional way ... but it is a work in progress.”

Green said he had 60% kidney function and that his disease was at stage two, five being the worst.

“The kidneys don’t heal,” he said. “So if you don’t look after them, it can get worse. Maybe not in the space of a couple of months but certainly over years.”

Green, who has played 24 tests, is part of Australia’s squad for the series against Pakistan but is not playing in the opening match in Perth, which started earlier on Thursday.

David Warner, who will retire from Test cricket after the third Test in Sydney, marked the start of his farewell series in style with a brilliant hundred to help Australia make a strong start.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in