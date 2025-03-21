Who could take over as England Women coach following Jon Lewis sacking?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England Women are looking for a new head coach after sacking Jon Lewis in the aftermath of their Ashes humiliation.

Here, PA looks at some of the names that could come under consideration.

Charlotte Edwards

If Edwards could be persuaded to take the job, the former captain would surely be a logical choice. The 45-year-old spent a decade as skipper and knows the demands of the job inside out. She took herself out of contention last time out and has only improved her CV since, collecting winners’ trophies in the Hundred, the Women’s Premier League and Big Bash League. Will the call of duty draw her in?

Jonathan Batty

The former Surrey wicketkeeper has built an impressive career in the women’s game, lifting the inaugural Hundred trophy with Oval Invincibles in 2021 and then defending the crown the following year. Like Edwards, the 50-year-old has also worked Down Under in the BBL with Melbourne Stars and is well connected to the current generation of players.

Matthew Mott

Mott’s time in charge of England Men’s white-ball side ended in disappointment, but he could still build a persuasive case. Not only did the Australian, 51, oversee a T20 World Cup triumph alongside Jos Buttler before thing soured, he also boasts a record of sustained success in his previous life at the helm of Australia Women. He lives in Wales and has recently rejoined Glamorgan in a part-time coach development role. A reunion with the ECB might seem unlikely but they could do worse.

Dani Hazell

One of England’s first batch of fully professional female players and part of the World Cup-winning squad of 2017. At 36 she is considered one of the brightest coaching prospects of her generation but was recently given the chance to lead her home county, Durham, in the new tier one revamp of domestic cricket and may not wish to turn her back on it. Hazell’s time may come again.

Jon Lewis

No, not an unlikely U-turn. Confusingly, former Durham men’s head coach Jon Lewis is the likeliest internal option. He has been working as the team’s batting consultant since 2021 and was handed the reins for the ongoing England A tour of Australia. He has experience internationally with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh but England may want a clean break from the previous regime.