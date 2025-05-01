Charlotte Edwards will bring winning mentality to England team – Lauren Bell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England bowler Lauren Bell believes new head coach coach Charlotte Edwards will bring the winning mentality which has been missing from the team.

Former England captain Edwards was appointed in the top job last month to replace Jon Lewis after the painful 16-0 defeat to Australia in the Women’s Ashes.

Edwards has already named Nat Sciver-Brunt to succeed Heather Knight as captain and Bell, 24, believes England can achieve big things under the duo.

“A lot of people are talking about a new era and a fresh start and it’s great,” said Bell.

“I couldn’t think of anyone better to take charge than Lottie. She’s vastly experienced and very successful and it’s a really exciting time for the group.

“Nattie is very respected in our group, she’s been a wonderful player over the years so I’m excited to see where we can go. It’s a new start and we’re pretty clear where we are moving forward.

“Lottie, first and foremost, understands how hard it can be as a sport and how tough our job is at times.

“She broke it down, we’ve got really clear goals about how we’re going to play our cricket and what we want to achieve.

“I was very thankful to Jon Lewis. He helped me as a cricketer and gave me a lot of opportunities.

“What he brought to this team is a lot of living in your shoes, enjoying it, being grateful and appreciating what you have.

“A lot of that will stick with me, but now we’re ready to win cricket matches. I think we lost sight of what the goals were.

“Hopefully Lottie will come in with a winning mentality and we can hopefully try and actually win some cricket.”

Bell was speaking at the launch of next year’s T20 World Cup at Lord’s, where the final will be held on July 5.

The tournament will also feature matches at the Oval, Old Trafford, Edgbaston, Hampshire’s Utilita Bowl, Headingley and Bristol.

“It feels like we’ve got an exciting opportunity to do something quite big in the sport,” added Bell.

“I guess it’s pressure but it’s also a massive opportunity. A home World Cup is what any sportsman wants to be a part of.”