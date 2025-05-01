Ex-captain Heather Knight still key for England – Charlotte Edwards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlotte Edwards says Heather Knight will still have a major role to play for England despite losing the captaincy.

Edwards was appointed new head coach last month after Jon Lewis left the role in the wake of a 16-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

Knight also lost her position as captain after almost nine years, with Edwards naming Nat Sciver-Brunt as her replacement.

Nevertheless, an in-form Knight will remain an integral part of England’s batting line-up, even though the 34-year-old will not form part of any new leadership group.

“For me it’s about Heather enjoying her cricket and focusing on her batting. She’s playing as well as I’ve ever seen her,” said Edwards.

“We’ve had some good conversations around where I see her role in the team, and I also want to see her bowling a bit more.

“She’s been great around the group, she gets on really well with Nat – they’ve been great friends for a number of years – and I genuinely think we’re going to see Heather Knight score a lot of runs over the next couple of years.”

Although not considered a natural on-field leader, Sciver-Brunt was Knight’s vice-captain and has led the team on several occasions.

The 32-year-old all-rounder has been on maternity leave following the birth of her first child with former England team-mate Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

“It was pretty straightforward. I was pretty sure it was going to be Nat,” added Edwards.

“She leads from the front in what she does, she has the full respect of the group, and what I’ve been most impressed with are her leadership qualities.

“She’s pretty laid back, quite unassuming for one of the best players in the world. I’ll just hand her the reins on matchday and she’ll do what she does best.

“It’s her team and she’s got to drive this team forward. She’s very excited.”

England’s fitness came under scrutiny during the Ashes but Edwards insisted: “Losing 16-0 isn’t just because they’re not fit enough, it’s that Australia were better than us.

“It was clear in the winter. I call it the ‘f’ word. But I’ve been so impressed by the standards. They’ve clearly worked very hard in the period after the Ashes.”

Edwards has no plans as yet to name a permanent vice-captain. Her reign begins on May 21 at the beginning of a two-format white-ball home series against the West Indies, and continues with the visit of India for five T20s and three ODIs.