Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer
The 51-year-old suffered a spinal stroke after undergoing emergency surgery in August for aortic dissection.
Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, months after suffering a spinal stroke.
The 51-year-old announced his latest setback on Instagram following a “routine check-up”.
Cairns had undergone emergency surgery in August for aortic dissection – a tear in the lining of the body’s main artery – before enduring weeks of complications culminating in a spinal stroke.
He was only discharged last week after 141 days of inpatient treatment at the University of Canberra Hospital.
“I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer. Big shock and not what I was expecting after what was supposed to be a routine check-up,” Cairns said on the social media website.
“So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place, and how blessed I am to have all that I do in my life.”
He added: “Another fight ahead but here’s hoping this one is a swift upper cut and over in the first round.”
Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for his country between 1989 and 2006.
